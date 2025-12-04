As the exclusive strategic partner of the 212 brand in the UAE, Legend Holding Group, together with the brand’s global team, successfully hosted the 212 Global Strategy Launch Event in Dubai. The prestigious event was graced by the presence of His Excellency Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, along with members of Middle Eastern royal families, business leaders, and prominent media representatives.

Guests highly praised the 212 brand’s product excellence and distinctive charm, while expressing strong recognition of Legend Holding Group’s localized strategy and operational capabilities in the region.

Honouring Tradition, Reviving the Spirit of Off-Road Adventure

First introduced in 1965, the 212 stands as China’s first independently developed off-road vehicle and a symbol of resilience across generations. From border patrols to desert expeditions, its iconic boxy design and robust engine have long represented the nation’s spirit of perseverance.

After six decades, the all-new 212 T01 continues the legendary “One Arch, Two Circles, Three Horizontals, Four Verticals” design philosophy, reimagined with superior performance and a global outlook. More than a vehicle, it is a companion of its time, embodying the strength, courage, and pioneering spirit of the East as it ventures across every frontier of the world.

About Legend Holding Group

Legend Holding Group is one of the leading automotive distribution and service groups in the Middle East, with over 20 years of industry experience and extensive local resources. The Group is dedicated to introducing exceptional automotive brands to the Middle East and providing customers with comprehensive automotive lifestyle solutions.

Deep Market Roots, Corporate Commitment

With over 20 years of deep market experience in the Middle East, Legend Holding Group has played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the 212 brand’s regional launch. Leveraging its strong local resources, the Group ensured that every aspect of the event met international standards.

Legend Holding Group has already completed a comprehensive rollout plan for the 212 brand across the Middle East. The flagship showroom in Dubai is set to open in November, with the first fleet of display and test-drive vehicles already in place. Additionally, two exclusive Middle East editions, the “Falcon” and “Pioneer”, made their debut at the event, drawing widespread attention and acclaim.

Strengthening Service Systems, Delivering Market Promises

To safeguard customer satisfaction, Legend Holding Group has pledged to establish a comprehensive after-sales service network. This includes setting up a regional parts center for efficient supply, forming a dedicated local service team to offer full sales and after-sales support, and introducing warranty and financing programs tailored to the needs of Middle Eastern customers.

These initiatives reflect Legend Holding Group’s long-term commitment to the region and its dedication to delivering a premium, worry-free ownership experience.

Enhancing Strategic Synergy, Shaping a Shared Future

Mr. Zheng Kai, Founder of Legend Holding Group, stated:

“We firmly believe that the combination of 212’s exceptional product strength and our extensive local experience will drive remarkable success in the Middle East. We will continue to invest in resources, enhance our service network, and strive to make 212 the most trusted off-road brand among Middle Eastern consumers.”

Mr. Lu Yunran, General Manager of 212 Off-Road Vehicles, added:

“Looking ahead, we will uphold long-term partnership principles, innovate with sincerity, and move forward with determination. Together with our partners, we will carve new paths, explore the unknown, and enable global users to experience the adventure of driving this classic Chinese off-road icon to every corner of the world.”

The success of this event is a testament to the seamless collaboration between Legend Holding Group and the 212 brand. From event planning to on-site execution, both teams worked hand-in-hand to overcome cultural and logistical challenges, delivering a truly world-class automotive showcase.

Moving forward, Legend Holding Group and 212 will continue to strengthen their partnership, improve localization efforts, and jointly expand their presence in the Middle East market.

From Product Sales to a User-Driven Experience

At the global launch event, 212 showcased its complete lineup of rugged vehicles, each engineered to deliver pure mechanical strength and unmatched off-road capability. Built with a focus on durability, power, and control, the 212 represents a true return to the essence of off-road driving — where reliability and performance come before anything else.

Legend Motors is fully committed to bringing this spirit to the Middle East, offering vehicles that reflect the region’s passion for toughness and adventure. From compact three-door models to multifunctional pickups, SUVs, and hardcore off-roaders, each 212 is crafted to withstand extreme conditions and meet the real demands of drivers who live for the thrill of the terrain.

This philosophy forms the foundation of Legend Motors’ approach — delivering vehicles built on three enduring principles: Performance, Durability, and Everyday Usability. With their robust mechanical engineering and timeless design, Legend Motors ensures that every 212 vehicle not only meets but exceeds the expectations of off-road enthusiasts and everyday adventurers across the region.