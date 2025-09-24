Abu Dhabi — The Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) Abu Dhabi Office is pleased to announce the successful completion of its summer internship program. This year, 21 Emirati students had the opportunity to intern at 10 prestigious Japanese companies and a research institute, enhancing their expertise in various disciplines.

The unique 8-week program provided valuable work experience and cultural immersion, allowing interns to engage with Japan's advanced technology through placements at major global firms as well as unique small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The industries represented by the host companies and organizations ranged from heavy industry, analytical and measurement instruments, artificial intelligence, metal processing and components, environmental energy, food processing and services, to environmental research institution. The initiative, sponsored by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, is part of a broader effort to foster a skilled Emirati workforce capable of thriving in a global setting.

Since its inception in 2012, the program has produced 125 graduates and expanded significantly. This year's cohort includes 14 talented female students from top institutions such as Khalifa University of Science and Technology (KU) and Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). Internships were offered in diverse formats—fully in Japan, fully in the UAE, or a combination of both, enhancing flexibility and exposure for the students.

Notable Host Companies and a Research Institute:

Al Gharbia Pipe Company LLC

AWL, Inc.

Citizens Energy Chiba

HORIBA, Ltd.

Institute of Environmental Radioactivity, Fukushima University.

JFE Steel Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KIDS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Yamato Gokin Co., Ltd.

Yokogawa UAE Industry - Sole Proprietorship L.L.C

The internship began with introductory courses at the JICE headquarters, covering essential skills including basic Japanese language, business manners, and cultural etiquette relevant to working in Japan. The program culminated in the Final Reporting Session on August 6th at Hilton Tokyo, where students showcased their research and experiences. The event was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and the host companies. The Final Reporting Session was held also at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi on August 14th for the students who had completed their Internship in the UAE. The session celebrated the students' achievements and their potential contributions to the UAE’s strategic sectors.

Feedback from the Japanese host companies highlighted the Emirati students' high motivation, passion to learn, and commitment, reflecting positively on the program's quality and impact.

Mr. Hassan Ali Mohammed Salmin Ahmad, a junior Chemical Engineering student at KU, shared his transformative experience interning at the Institute of Environmental Radioactivity, Fukushima University. He expressed that he was honored to be the first Emirati intern welcomed by the institution. “The internship was an extraordinary journey that provided deep insights into both the technical and cultural aspects. I was amazed with the kindness of the people in Japan” Ms. Meera Jasem Shahin Ebrahim Alblooshi, a senior Electrical Engineering from HCT, described her experience at JFE Steel Corporation in Japan before returning to Abu Dhabi to continue her internship at Al Gharbia Pipe Company. “I am very grateful for this opportunity, through which I have learnt about the steel manufacturing process and its various operations. This experience will be invaluable for my future career.” Despite the cultural and language barriers, they have gained valuable experience by communicating with people in their workplaces.

Mr. Tokuya Kanamori, Managing Director of JICE Abu Dhabi Office, commended the program's success, stating, "We are proud to see the UAE's brightest students enhance their technical and intercultural skills through this program. We anticipate that their new knowledge will contribute significantly to the UAE's development and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen ties between our nations."

About the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE)

Ever since its establishment in 1977, Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries. Following the JICE’s motto of ‘Share knowledge and experience. For our world. For the future.’ JICE will work together toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Based on an MOU with the former Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC) in 2013, JICE established the Education Development Office Abu Dhabi-Japan in the UAE. This office has since matured into the JICE Abu Dhabi Office, and it has been committed to numerous activities aimed at contributing to the growth of the people and the nation of the UAE.

JICE will constantly move forward by planning, proposing, and creating projects based upon the flexible mindset to respond to the social issues in changing society across the world.

