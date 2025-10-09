Al-Kooheji:

This year’s historical participation reflects the quality of our national human capital investment.

NBK’s learning and development strategy is an unceasing and deeply rooted corporate culture.

NBK is the first and most preferred workplace for highly passionate and ambitious people.

Not only does NBK lead today’s generation, but it also contributes to making tomorrow’s leaders.

The bank is strongly keen to encourage innovation by instilling diversity, inclusion, and equality, which are highly evident in the female participation ratios.

The program echoes NBK’s strategic pillars of sustainability.

Guided by its philosophy that sees human capital investment as the foundation of sustainable growth, National Bank of Kuwait successfully concluded its 2025 training program for university students, which saw the biggest batch of trainees in the history of NBK, reaching 124 students, and reflecting the bank’s growing role as a leading supporter of youth empowerment and national talent development.

The number of participants reached 124 male and female students from 32 local and international universities, who underwent an intensive practical experience that extended to more than 11,330 training hours, distributed across 30 different departments at the bank. Female students constituted the largest percentage at 54% (67 female trainees), compared to 46% for male trainees (57).

These figures, which are the largest in the bank's history, are not passing statistics; rather, they represent a clear strategic approach that confirms that NBK is actively and competently contributing to shaping the leaders of the future.

Moreover, this program is one of the cornerstones of the bank's sustainability strategy that aims to upskill students and provide them with practical experiences that combines academic education with real-life experience within the banking environment, paving the way for them to build successful future career paths.

The program also represents a significant platform to expose students to the different aspects of the banking sector through specialized training in banking services, digital transformation, AI, cybersecurity, data analysis, marketing, in addition to leadership, communication, and teamwork skills.

On this occasion, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, VP - Head of Talent Acquisition, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “Guided by our commitment to social responsibility, we are actively contributing to preparing a national generation that is professional and competent. This number of trainees and participants is only a testament to the quality of our national human capital investment, for we see a leader in every talent. Moreover, we are committed to providing all resources needed to bring the trainees’ aspirations to reality in a way that serves Kuwait and achieves national economic sustainability”.

Al-Kooheji added: "These hours spent were not just traditional training, but rather a practical experience in which the trainees' skills were elevated in 30 different departments within the bank, through a diverse and comprehensive set of programs that enhanced their various skills and provided them with a deep understanding of the nature of banking”.

Furthermore, she noted: “NBK is distinguished for its unconventional training style, as it strives to enable the trainees by giving them a space for trial and error, through which they can learn under the supervision of experts. Moreover, the bank’s learning and development strategy is a continuous and deeply rooted corporate culture at NBK. This is why the work environment suits those who have high ambition to obtain leadership positions, because we do not prepare an employee to do a task; we prepare national professionals to lead a bright future”.

Al-Kooheji also pointed out that the bank is constantly striving to promote diversity, inclusion, and equality as a driving force for innovation, as reflected in the female participation ratios. Empowering women is not just a slogan but is part and parcel of our corporate culture and a key driver of our success. This balance reflects a deep belief that a more diverse work environment is more creative and productive.

Finally, she noted that NBK believes in its role as a leading financial institution committed to its social responsibility, effectively contributing to strengthening and sustaining the Kuwaiti economy in line with Vision 2035. This is achieved by equipping national professionals with the skills and expertise necessary to face rapid technological developments and ensuring the participation of young talents capable of leading the banking sector for decades to come.

NBK is committed to enhancing its leading position among private sector institutions in attracting and upskilling national talents. The bank also strongly supports and develops youth and students through the latest training programs, making them a significant resource for public and private sector institutions in the future, which should consequently enhance human resources sustainability in Kuwait.