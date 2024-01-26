Boutagy highlights Diriyah E-Prix evolution alongside Ministry of Sport and Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation

Saudi Arabia has ‘found the formula’ for hosting international sporting events

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship makes its highly anticipated return to Saudi Arabia today with the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix – Riyadh’s biggest motorsport event of the year.

A staple of the electric racing series and a firm favorite amongst drivers and spectators alike, the Diriyah E-Prix stages rounds 2 and 3 of season 10 tonight and tomorrow – presenting back-to-back night races in another incredible ‘Double Header in the Dark’.

With the wait over and an unmissable two days of electrified entertainment about to begin, the Diriyah E-Prix is ‘the only place to be’ this weekend.

That’s the message from Carlo Boutagy, Founder and CEO of CBX, the sole regional promoter for Formula E in the Middle East. Having seen the event’s evolution first-hand since its 2018 inception, Boutagy has outlined why this year’s edition will be more engaging and enjoyable than ever for fans and families.

“The Diriyah E-Prix is more than a race – it’s a weekend of sport, music, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy,” he said. “Whether you love motorsport or you’re visiting for the first time, we ensure there are exciting experiences.”

“The event has evolved so much in the last five years. We’ve learned a lot along the way and we always strive to make enhancements that bring people together. If you’re in Riyadh this weekend, it’s the only place to be.”

In addition to the world’s greatest drivers engaging in thrilling on-track competition while reaching speeds over 200 km/h, the event has become synonymous with providing exceptional experiences to all. History is sure to repeat itself over the next 48 hours – especially given an abundance of key activations and attractions.

“We have the biggest fan village ever seen at the Diriyah E-Prix; there’s so much happening within thanks to contributions from our global and local partners and it’s for people of all ages.” Boutagy continued.

“There’s also around three dozen food and beverage options, competitions with private tours and exclusive meet-and-greets on offer, and concerts both before and after races. This is something new for 2024 and we have a really cool line-up.”

While elaborating on all things Diriyah E-Prix, Boutagy was keen to point out the pivotal role of key partnerships in shaping its present-day popularity. For over six years, CBX has worked closely with the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF).

“Being here today is a testament to the progress we’ve made as a collective,” he added. “Before our first-ever race, the Kingdom had little credentials in hosting major international events sanctioned by the FIA. Today, however, it’s a completely different story.

“We’ve seen remarkable improvements year-on-year. Many people across our organizations have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and gaining more experience together has enabled us to evolve. Saudi Arabia today is the home of motorsport in the Middle East and Formula E has played its part.”

For Boutagy, Saudi Arabia has raised the bar in hosting international sports events of all kinds – not just motorsports. Citing football, boxing, tennis, cycling, and esports among an ever-growing list taking center stage nationwide, he insists that the Kingdom has ‘found the formula’ for being a world-class host.

“Saudi Arabia is really going above and beyond to deliver on its promises,” he said. “We’re seeing this over and over again. A real formula for what works has been found and sometimes they don’t do one event at a time. Events often run simultaneously and are equally successful.

“Sometimes there’s so much happening on the same weekend that I don’t know where to go; there’s so much choice – which is brilliant.”

This year’s Diriyah E-Prix is the latest illustration of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to hosting the very best international events across all sports.

While enabling the Kingdom to build relationships and showcase the nation’s passionate sporting culture to the world, hosting events like these also provide new opportunities for the Saudi people to be inspired, pursue dreams, and realize potential.

The Diriyah E-Prix is part of an incredible year-round schedule of international sports in the Kingdom, with motorsport, football, boxing, tennis, esports, combat sports, golf, and equestrian events all locked in for 2024 – with more to come.

With a weekend of supercharged action and electrified entertainment fast approaching, fans can secure their seats here for the Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27 races. Grandstand and general admission tickets are available from SAR100.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

About ABB:

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

About CBX:

CBX is a global sports promoter, events production house, commercial consultancy, sponsorship and marketing firm. Founded in 2007, the company has worked in a variety of sporting sectors including motorsport, tennis and darts, delivering more than 40 events and activations globally.



Working with a variety of international partners, CBX and its production agency Stamina are the names behind the FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix, Extreme E in Saudi Arabia, 2023 Bahrain Darts Masters plus the inaugural E1 Series which commences next year, putting the Middle East on the map as the number one destination for world-class sporting events.



