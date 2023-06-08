

• Aldar launches second building at The Source following unprecedented demand for the initial 204 units released

• Set in the heart of the Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the community spans 36,500 sqm, split between residential and retail spaces, with iconic views of the Zayed National Museum and the dancing fountain

• The Source II will offer boutique residences with wellness-first infrastructure and sustainable design

• 148 one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom luxury apartments available to buyers of all nationalities from 15 June



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) announced today the launch of the second building at The Source, a residential community that redefines wellness-inspired living in the heart of Saadiyat Island, the nexus of culture and nature in Abu Dhabi.



The Source II follows on from the sell-out of the first building at ‘The Source’, a community specifically designed with residents’ holistic health and wellbeing at its core. The initial offering experienced huge interest from overseas buyers with all 204 units sold within days of launch.



The latest wellness-branded development comprises 148 modern and luxurious and spacious residential units, designed to complement Saadiyat Island’s cultural and natural surroundings.



The second building will provide the ultimate offering in sophisticated living with breathtaking views of the iconic Zayed National Museum and close proximity to Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Soul Beach, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Residents will also have the opportunity to explore some of the UAE's most thrilling cultural landmarks, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the Abrahamic Family House, and the Natural History Museum.



The Source II offers residents a haven for wellbeing, with a range of facilities and services focused on enhancing mental and physical health and strengthening social connections. Residents of the second building will have access to an exclusive spa and bathhouse, where they can enjoy sauna and salt steam rooms, cold plunge and vitality pools, a salt cave, experience shower, Kneipp Walk, and Tepidarium. The community will also feature a state-of-the-art gym, yoga and meditation rooms, reflexology paths, and indoor and outdoor pools.



Community activations and experiences are facilitated throughout the development through communal sensory gardens and farming spaces, social kitchens and private dining areas, a library, and co-working spaces. Simultaneously, the retail offering will mirror the community’s wellness-centric and sustainability-minded ethos.

The Source II seamlessly blends luxury, sustainability, and comfort, in line with Aldar’s commitment towards Net Zero and supporting the environmental sustainability and well-being of its communities. The development is designed on low carbon guidelines and will be built with smart infrastructure ensuring improved energy efficiency, cleaner and healthier air, and enabling residents to enjoy a clean and holistic way of living, with sophisticated space planning, spa-inspired bathrooms, and avant-garde appliances and amenities throughout.



Homes range from spacious 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 2-bedroom + maid, and 3-bedroom + maid apartments, with prices starting from AED 2.82 million. Two exclusive penthouses will be released at a later date.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: "The tremendous response we received following the launch of ‘The Source’ earlier this year further underlines growing demand for homes that present a haven for residents to focus on physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Aldar continues to invest in the creation of wellness-centric communities, and with the second building, we aim to offer our customers spaces that inspire holistic health and make wellness an integral part of everyday life. Abu Dhabi continues to be a prime investment destination and The Source II at Saadiyat Grove offers the perfect blend of culture, seaside tranquillity, and community living that will attract owners and investors alike."

The Source II embeds social and environmental sustainability measures across every aspect of the development. Targeting a 2 Pearl Estidama rating and LEED certification, the development incorporates sustainable design principles and green building technology to save water and reduce carbon emissions. The building is also designed to enhance energy efficiency, targeting at least an 18% reduction in energy use against ASHRAE 2010, an international benchmark that establishes minimum requirements for energy efficiency in buildings. Additionally, The Source II integrates elements of nature in its technical design, prioritising comfort and wellbeing while promoting an active, well-balanced lifestyle within the community.



The Source II is located at Saadiyat Grove, the most sought-after cultural destination in the world. Construction of the second building is due to begin in Q4 2023, with handovers expected to commence in Q4 2026.



About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.



Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which is Aldar's dedicated project delivery arm and the manager of its project management business; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.



Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 32 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments.



Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, with almost 33,000 students across 27 operated and managed schools, and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,250 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.



Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.



Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.



For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com