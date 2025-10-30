Held under the theme “A Boat for Everyone”, the event features the latest technological innovations and advanced equipment in the world of leisure boating

Taking part in the event are leading international experts and consultants in the marine sector

Dubai, The 11th edition of the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai will kick off tomorrow (Friday) at Dubai Creek Marina, running from October 31 to November 2, 2025, under the theme “A Boat for Everyone.”

The region’s leading event of its kind will bring together more than 50 local, regional, and international brands, including some of the world’s top yacht manufacturers, dealers, and marine equipment suppliers. This year’s exhibition will feature over 50 yachts and boats valued at more than AED 200 million.

The show will provide a premier regional platform connecting investors, marine enthusiasts, and potential buyers, offering a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of high-quality pre-owned boats at competitive prices.

The event’s theme, “A Boat for Everyone”, demonstrates the organisers’ commitment to making the boating lifestyle more accessible to a wider audience by providing diverse, flexible options that cater to different tastes and budgets.

Over 5,000 Visitors

This year’s edition is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors from the UAE and abroad, reflecting the growing regional and international interest in the marine tourism sector across the UAE and the GCC.

The show comes at a time of sustained growth in the UAE’s maritime sector, with the country accounting for nearly 50% of the total market share of marinas for yachts and boats in the Arabian Gulf and Middle East.

This success is underpinned by Dubai’s advanced marine infrastructure, which includes more than 22 marinas with a combined capacity exceeding 4,190 yachts and boats. According to reports issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, the number of maritime vessels registered in Dubai in 2024 reached approximately 7,738, an increase of 14.4% compared to 2023, reflecting Dubai's position as a leading global center for maritime innovation and sustainability.

World-Class Services

The exhibition offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the needs of buyers from around the world, including financing, insurance, maintenance, and marine spare parts and accessories.

The event’s diverse offering enables visitors to access all the necessary solutions and resources for completing yacht and boat purchases with ease, within one integrated platform.

The event also brings together top international experts and consultants, who will provide specialised guidance and support throughout all stages of ownership, from legal procedures and registration to insurance and technical advice, ensuring a seamless experience for both newcomers and seasoned boat owners.

Latest Innovations

A dedicated retail zone at the exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in marine and leisure boating technologies, including smart navigation systems, electric and hybrid propulsion technologies, and eco-friendly marine equipment.

The zone will also highlight a wide range of sustainable marine products aimed at reducing environmental impact. These exhibits reinforce Dubai’s status as a global hub for marine innovation and sustainable development, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to a green economy and its vision for the future of the maritime sector.

Strategic Platform

The event is sponsored by DexNet, a leading provider of secure internet services and advanced digital infrastructure, underscoring the growing integration of technology and digital innovation within the leisure marine industry to enhance visitor experience and operational efficiency.

The Pre-Owned Boat Show also plays a key role in supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by providing a key platform for deal-making and investment attraction in the maritime sector.

Additionally, it promotes the circulation of pre-owned boats, reducing the demand for new manufacturing and encouraging a culture of reuse and sustainability in line with the UAE’s commitment to advancing the circular economy.

The show will welcome visitors on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering a comprehensive experience that combines a wide selection of pre-owned yachts and boats, specialised services, and cutting-edge innovations.

The event also provides a unique opportunity for investors and marine enthusiasts to explore the latest trends in the leisure marine industry, connect with leading global and local brands, and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a world-class hub for the yacht and boat industry.

About the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai

About Viya Marine - The Organizer

Viya Marine is a management company that caters to yacht sales, yacht maintenance, marina management, and marine retail. Established in Dubai, UAE, Viya Marine’s is the dealer of premium boat brands such as Grandezza Boats and Finnmaster Boats from Finland, while its marina portfolio includes Dubai Creek Marina, Jewel of the Creek, and One & Only Marina at the Palm.

Viya Marine has been the organizer of the annual Pre-owned Boat Show since 2011 which attracts over 5,000 visitors and over 50 yachts and boats which is hosted in Dubai Creek Marina.

To strengthen its reputation as a leading platform for marine enthusiasts and aspiring yacht owners, Viya Marine is a true one-stop destination for yachting experiences.