KEY FACTS:

Project location: Riyadh, KSA

44,000 residents

11,000 residential units

10,000 green jobs

100% renewable energy, water recycling & waste recycling

44.5 kms of dedicated running, cycling & equestrian tracks

Facilities for ecotourism, medical tourism & edutainment tourism

ALNAMA Smart City is planned to become a zero carbon destination. The city will promote sustainable living in a 10 square kilometer community with various hubs including residential, educational, commercial, tourism and medical.

Derived from the Arabic word “thrive”, Riyadh’s smart city is planned to provide 11,000 residential units for a population of 44,000 people. The 1,000 hectare development will create 10,000 jobs in various sectors including green-tech industries to create a green circular economy for the city.

The project is masterminded by URB and provides the highest standards of social, environmental & economic sustainability. Various hubs will transform the city into a unique destination as well as an attraction for ecotourists and medical tourists. The green-tech hub will provide an innovative ecosystem for urban-tech companies related to food, energy, water, waste, mobility & building materials.

CEO of URB, Baharash Bagherian, who has masterminded designs of various sustainable cities including recently launched projects such as The Sustainable City in Yiti, The Sustainable City Yas Island, Nexgen Sustainable City and many more yet to be revealed, explains ALNAMA as the next evolution in smart cities.

“ALNAMA aims to be the next generation of self-sufficient city, producing all the city’s renewable energy needs, as well as the resident’s caloric food intake on site. Biosaline agriculture, productive gardens, wadis and carbon-rich habitats are key features of the development’s innovative & resilient landscape design. The city was planned through the design of its landscape, rather than its buildings. This creates an urbanism that is more socially inclusive, more economically valuable, and more sensitive to the environment.”

Eco-friendly glamping lodges, eco resorts as well as a nature conservation centre are key components of the hospitality hub, which will promote ecotourism. An autism village, wellness centre & clinics within the medical hub will promote medical tourism.

Ultimately the city will become a work, live & visit destination where people, planet and profit can thrive in balance. It will become a new benchmark model for all future cities to be planned to promote greener economies that center around food, water, energy and waste.