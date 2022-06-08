Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Today, Google announced the top 10 most visited locations on Street View on Google Maps across the Middle East and North Africa. Street View offers panoramic, street level imagery of the world, allowing people to experience places, right from their computer or phone. Google uses Street View imagery to capture 360 images of places around the world to help people keep discovering, including the Middle East & North Africa’s diverse landmarks. Street View was first launched in MENA in 2013 in the UAE, and has since helped people explore the region virtually including in Jordan, Tunisia, the UAE and more. The Pyramids of Meroë is one the most recent Street View projects.

The ten most popular places on Street View in MENA over the past year were:

Burj Khalifa - UAE Kaaba - Saudi Arabia Giza Necropolis - Egypt Masjid al-Haram - Saudi Arabia The Great Pyramid of Giza - Egypt Al Masjid an Nabawi - Saudi Arabia Burj Al Arab - UAE (SV) The Sphinx of Giza - Egypt The Dubai Fountain - UAE Dubai International Airport - UAE

Globally, over the last 15 years, Street View cars have traveled over 10 million miles – a distance that circles the entire globe more than 400 times - and collected more than 220 billion images. On Google Maps Street View, viewers can also look into historical images for some of these locations to see how they’ve changed over time.

