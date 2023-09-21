Ten finalists out of 97 applicants have presented their ambitious projects to the jury of the 7th local edition of Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP), an annual competition by Orange Jordan that aims to recognize projects that provide valuable solutions to social and environmental challenges.

The local competition winners will be announced at the end of September, after the jury completes the evaluation of the ten finalist projects to choose three winners based mainly on impact, executability, scalability, and sustainability.

The Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) supports startups and prototypes in their growth stage, as they use technology to tackle social and environmental problems in crucial fields such as health, agriculture, education, energy, commerce, and manufacturing.

The first-place winner of the local OSVP will receive an award of JD 5,000, whereas the second place will receive JD 3,000 and the third JD 2,000.

The local version winners will also compete in the international edition of OSVP, where they get a chance to win respectively €25,000, €15,000, and €10,000, as well as the women’s prize worth €20,000, which the Jordanian startup iRole won last year.

Orange Jordan affirmed its keenness to provide the OSVP opportunity to creative youth every year due to their vital role in sustainable development and to enable innovators using technology in scalable projects that can attract investments, drive socioeconomic growth, and help preserve the environment.

“The OSVP offers expert advice, financial support, and access to the wide Orange network. We have adopted this comprehensive approach in supporting entrepreneurial ventures with our partners to develop the ecosystem. We are impressed by the quality of the projects submitted in Jordan, and we look forward to announcing the winners.”, added the company.

This year’s local OSVP jury comprised the CEO of Information and Communications Technology Association – Jordan (int@j), Eng. Nidal Bitar, Managing Partner at Amam Ventures, Fida Taher, CEO of Injaz, Deema Bibi, CEO of Education for Employment– Jordan, Ghadeer Khuffash, Regional Director and Head of Programs at Ruwwad Al Tanmeya, Samar Dudin, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at the University of Jordan, Dr. Yazan Al Zain, Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh.

To learn more, you can visit our website: www.orange.jo/en

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, and more than 1500 dedicated employees dedicated to meeting the expectations of a base of around 3.7 million customers across Jordan.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, inspired by the Group’s “Lead the Future” strategic plan, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians stemming from its societal role and leading position by executing various free digital programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to drive socio-economic development by focusing on 4 main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and the environment.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2023, including 74,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 288 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2023, including 243 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.