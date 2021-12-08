Dubai: Cocktail Advertising - one of the premier offline marketing agencies based in Fujairah, UAE, has recently launched its digital wing under a new flagship brand name Streambid Media.

With decades of experience in offline marketing and building campaigns around print publications, magazines, and TV and radio commercials, the company is venturing into the digital world to help businesses leverage the power of digital platforms and expand their overall bottom line. The company has its offices in Fujairah, Jaipur, and Pune and plans to expand in most major cities of India and the Middle East.

Streambid Media has been successful in building a strong reputation in digital advertising and programmatic media monetization in the last year and expects to strongly live up to it in the coming years.

"Programmatic advertising is expanding its market share at an unprecedented rate and is soon expected to dominate the digital advertising ecosystem," believes the Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer: Shubham Bhargava. He further says that 80% of all digital display advertising revenues are currently generated through programmatic ads. Programmatic advertising is the process of buying digital ads through automated platforms. The procedure being automated is gradually replacing the traditional model of digital advertising, which usually requires negotiations from the digital media team.

Shubham Bhargava – Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at Streambid Media Services, firmly believes that programmatic advertising will help marketers channelize their resources on proper ad targeting and customizing ad campaigns. The process is entirely data-driven and, therefore, will eliminate a lot of redundancies.

“Programmatic ads being optimized in real-time, based on extensive publisher's data, will enable the marketers and advertisers to target the individual impressions instead of buying blocks of advertising”, he stated. He further added that programmatic advertising is also playing a pivotal role in introducing transparency to the digital marketing ecosystem, and Streambid Media is helping publishers across India and the Middle East get a fair price of their ad spaces.

The agency has a team of twelve experienced professionals with in-depth knowledge of digital advertising. "Abiding by our ethos to ensure complete client satisfaction, we recruit only the best in the industry”, says the talent acquisition lead. We have well-defined recruitment parameters and ensure to strictly abide by those when having a member aboard", she added.

The company takes immense pride in its highly proficient team members, who are technically sound and well equipped to deal with all challenges. "As a team, the company always walks the extra mile to meet the clients' expectations," said Shubham Bhargava – Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer and the head of media services. “The team also has expertise in helping publishers detect fraud and invalid traffic, ad-block recovery, viewability measurement, etc., to ensure both advertisers and publishers are always at better off”, he added.

The agency also takes pride in its highly proficient team adept at delivering ads across devices for ensuring a higher ROI. The team is also skilled at monetization and ad buying methods. The expertise lies in real-time bidding, header bidding, bidding at a private marketplace, and acquiring exclusive deals for monetization.

The team is experienced in selling and buying ads in the ad exchanges connecting publishers to advertisers, bidding in ad servers based on priority and private marketplaces hosted by publishers, and grabbing special deals offered by preferred advertising partners.

The company believes that only providing the services is not enough; maintaining transparent communication and updating them about the performance of the ads is equally necessary. "We maintain complete transparency when it comes to service delivery agreement, ad spends, and overall return so that our clients never have the feeling that they are not getting enough from their investments." said the company Co-Founder. "We provide detailed header bidding reports and ensure a seamless process from onboarding till the payment of the revenue," he further added. The company also provides dedicated Ad Operations support so that clients can always focus on their core business operations.

Apart from digital display advertising, Streambid Media also specializes in providing SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, and mobile marketing services to its clients. The company has successfully managed and delivered tangible results for its broad spectrum of global clients.

