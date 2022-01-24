The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) announced today that its long serving CEO, Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI, will step down in September 2022.

Simon Culhane was appointed as CEO in May 2004 to the Securities Institute which then had a total of 65 staff, all UK based.

Under his leadership, the Institute has become the leading global body for professionals working in the wealth, financial planning and capital markets sectors with over 40,000 exams taken during a normal year and its qualifications are now recognised in over 70 jurisdictions.

Today, the Institute has 26,000 fully qualified members, in over 75 countries. It has offices in nine other countries including Colombo, Sri Lanka where another 75 staff operate. Its London headquarters (at 20 Fenchurch Street, also known as the “Walkie Talkie” building) employs 110 staff. It has recently launched a MyCISI App and Remote Invigilation for candidates and members all over the world.

Simon Culhane Chartered FCSI, said “It has been a real honour and privilege to hold this position, for what will have been 18 years which have gone by in a flash. I feel that now is the right time to step down, after we celebrate our 30th Anniversary this year.”

Commenting on Mr Culhane’s change of role, the CISI Chair, Michael Cole-Fontayn MCSI said “The Board of Trustees recognise the significant contribution and dedication Simon has given to the Institute over nearly two decades as its CEO. Today, the CISI is a resilient and financially secure global body, which is widely respected by regulators and firms for its professionalism, qualifications, Continuing Professional Development and focus on integrity. Simon has been instrumental in the growth of our global community of members and has built many important relationships around the world which contribute to its success; therefore, it would be our intention to engage Simon in an international ambassadorial role for an appropriate period.”

Mr Cole-Fontayn added that the Board has begun the search process to recruit the new CEO and the CISI remain committed to finding the appropriate leader for the Institute’s next stage of development.

-Ends-

For further information on the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment contact

Lora Benson

lora.benson@cisi.org

About the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI)

CISI’s purpose is to champion lifelong learning and integrity, raising individual standards of knowledge, skills and behaviour globally to enhance public trust and confidence in financial services.

The CISI’s mission is to help members attain, maintain and develop their knowledge and skills and to promote the highest standards of ethics and integrity in the securities and investment profession.

Based in the City of London, with origins in the London Stock Exchange, the CISI is a global organisation with representative offices in financial centres such as Barcelona, Colombo, Dubai, Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Manila, Mumbai, Nairobi and Qingdao. We work in close cooperation with regulators, firms and other professional bodies worldwide and over 40,000 examinations were sat in 81 countries in the last twelve months. With 45,000 members in over 100 countries, the CISI is the professional body which sets examinations and offers qualifications for those working in, or looking to establish a career in, the financial planning, wealth management and capital markets professions.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022