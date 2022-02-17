A decrease in the release time for all rides to become 5 minutes

Captains can easily change the governorate they are registered in

Careem Egypt launches a Facebook page for its Captains

Haitham Essam: Our Captains are our partners in success and we will continue to give them all the support they need

Cairo, Egypt: Careem Egypt, the leading internet platform in technology and smart transport services, announced a number of new initiatives to support its Captains with the beginning of 2022. This came as part of Careem Egypt’s constant quest to provide its Captains with all the support they need to increase their earnings and enhance the service they offer to its customers .

One of the key initiatives include an increase in the cash limit for captains with the ability to pay through Fawry, Meeza, and e-wallets, in addition to bank accounts. This gives the Captains more payment flexibility and the opportunity to complete more rides and at the same time maintain the highest service quality. In addition, the company has reduced the release time for all rides to become 5 minutes only.

Another important initiative launched by Careem is the ability for Captains to change the governorate where they operate through simple steps on the App. This initiative aims to give Captains more flexibility at work through allowing them to complete rides in various cities and governorates across Egypt without the need to carry out many procedures.

Careem Egypt is also keen to have effective and continuous two-way communication between its management and the Captains. Accordingly, Careem Egypt launched a Facebook page dedicated to Captains with the objective of sharing new services and features, as well as company news and updates. It will also act as an open channel between the Captains and Careem Management to share their opinions in one place.

Haitham Essam, Careem Egypt General Manager, said, “Our Captains are our partners in success and we will continue to give them all the support they need. This is why we were keen, at the beginning of this year, to launch a number of initiatives to the Captains working with us based on the suggestions they shared with us. Our main objective from these initiatives is to encourage them to do more rides, increase their earnings and enhance the service quality.” Captain Mawfaq, one of the captains working with Careem Egypt for years, said, “I would like to thank Careem Egypt, first for providing flexible working opportunities for a large number of individuals, and secondly for the continuous support the company gives us. Careem sets clear objectives for its Captains that once achieved, we receive financial incentives and rewards.” On the other hand, Captain Omar, one of the captains working with Careem Egypt, commented: “The increase in the cash limit is a very important factor as it allows us to focus more on the work and complete the largest number of rides with the highest quality. When we repeatedly turn off the application and leave our cars to pay our debts, this used to cause some delay in our work. In addition, the decrease in the release time to five minutes saves our time and effort and offers Captains more time to do more rides.” Careem Egypt pays special attention to its loyal Captains who deliver the best service and organizes several events to award them for their great role. The last one was the annual ceremony Careem organized to honor 800 of its distinguished captains in 2021.

Careem Egypt believes that it has an essential role to play in the community and is committed to providing working opportunities to Egyptian citizens including women and youth. The company was able to provide more than 60,000 work opportunities until 2019, with a fivefold increase from 2016, according to the Economic and Social Impact Report, prepared in partnership with Oxford Economics, that highlights Careem’s contribution on both the economic and social levels.

