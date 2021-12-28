Egypts Minister of State for Military Production, Mohamed Ahmed Morsy, met on Monday with Managing Director of Geyushi Factory Khaled Mohie Geyushi, and Executive Vice President of Shandong International Group, Sun Jun, to discuss ways of cooperation between the Egyptian and Chinese sides in the field of green transportation.

The meeting aims to study the possibility of manufacturing CNG fuel cylinders in Egypt.

The Military Production Ministry asserted its keenness to strengthen the strategic partnership between military production companies and Chinese companies in various fields.

The Ministry aims to transfer modern technologies to localize manufacturing green transportation in order to protect the environment from pollution, reduce the import bill and provide foreign currencies, thus strengthening the national economy.

Morsy said that his ministry is participating in the implementation of many projects including converting public transportation buses in Cairo and Alexandria to work with natural gas instead of diesel.

Moreover, Geyushi has expressed his happiness to enhance coordination between the government and the private sector to increase the public transportation which operates with natural gas.

For his part, Sun Jun, explained that the group is owned by the Chinese government and is the main supplier of natural gas engines for the project to replace diesel engines for public transport vehicles, pointing out that Shandong Group is one of the largest global manufacturers of electric generators and engines.

He expressed his aspiration to achieve fruitful joint cooperation with the Military Production Ministry in the field of green transportation production as well as gas cylinders manufacturing.

At the end of the meeting, a cooperation protocol was signed between the National Authority for Military Production, Shandong, and Geyushi, which aimed at enhancing cooperation to integrate solutions in the field of CNG fuel cylinders production.

