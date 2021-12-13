CAPEX.com, the leading global multi-licensed broker operated by Key Way Markets Ltd, announced the launch of its latest addition to the “X” branded line of products – ThematiX.

ThematiX gives clients access to trade popular companies grouped in pre-built stock categories based on specific industries and trends such as Social Media, Energy, Crypto, or Electric Vehicles.

Trade the trends - 1 place, 1 financial instrument, 1 click

Abu Dhabi, UAE: CAPEX.com, the leading global multi-licensed broker operated by Key Way Markets Ltd, has launched ThematiX, their latest addition to the “X” branded line of products in the Middle East. Regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, ThematiX will empower clients to trade popular companies grouped in pre-built stock categories based on specific industries and trends such as Social Media, Energy, Crypto, or Electric Vehicles.

This latest CAPEX.com product allows users to trade multiple stocks of the world’s largest companies from different industries, market movements, or popular topics of interest by opening a single position. ThematiX makes it easy for them to track and monitor the performance of the shares they’re interested in since the product will enable them to check the exact weight and importance of every company stock included under each segment. The product will be available on the CAPEX.com online trading platform WebTrader.

“We are excited to introduce the third addition to our “X” branded series – ThematiX, for our clients in the Middle East to skilfully expand their portfolio. In the recent past, we have witnessed an enormous impact that trends and social media have had on trading volumes by retail traders, and our latest product, ThematiX, is designed to group the hottest topics of interest for ease of access. Some of the highest valued stocks in the world are a part of the product, allowing our clients to expand their trading horizons. Through ThematiX, users can trade on the latest market stories, discover new investing ideas, make predictions, and trade shares,” said Madalina Rotaru, Chief Executive Officer of Key Way Markets Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its ADGM FSRA regulation.

ThematiX aims to change the global perception about online trading and transform complex products and markets into more accessible tools and resources for retail investors. This is in addition to the previously launched products, StoX – the proprietary 0 commission, unleveraged stock trading service, and QuantX – an innovative portfolio builder designed to create fully customised investment portfolios in a matter of minutes, adhering to the clients’ set-up parameters.

Since opening its strategic location in Abu Dhabi in 2020, CAPEX.com, which is regulated by CySEC[1], FSCA[2], ADGM[3], and FSA has continued to offer an authentic and exceptional trading experience for professional and novice traders alike. CAPEX.comblends technology with a customer-centred, education-oriented approach to create a one-of-a-kind trading experience. As the multi-award-winning[4]fintech company grows and expands its global presence, it continues to develop as a complete fintech platform – a one-stop-shop trading solution with tailor-made services for clients and partners.

