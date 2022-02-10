Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Camelia Flowers, continuing its legacy of bringing the finest quality flowers along with chocolates, balloons, candles, and cakes to its customers has launched a new shop in Abu Dhabi’s Muroor area.

Camelia’s newest shop is designed by an expert team of interior decorators, reflecting serenity, and offering a promise of luxury. While the newly opened shop will offer fresh-cut wide range of flowers for bouquets and arrangements, it will also provide floral decoration for events (dry and preserved flowers), indoor plants, green walls, and cater to landscape and maintenance requirements.

Camelia is a one-stop-shop for all green indoor decorations (flowers and indoor plants), as well as all gifting requirements (such as balloons, cakes, candles, and more). It is known for its finest and freshest quality of flowers and indoor plants as it directly imports the products from the best sources worldwide. It is also known for its efficient customer service through prompt, courteous, and professional processes with an ability to meet all budgets and all styles to suit clients' preferences, from contemporary to traditional.

Additionally, Camelia’s logistics capabilities (equipped storages and vehicles) are key differentiating factors that help it maintain the freshness and longevity of the flowers and allow it to handle large-scale projects and events across varied sectors for VVIPs, corporations, and government agencies. Its Indoor Garden center offers a variety of plants and pots along with an experienced Indoor Landscaping team that provides design, execution, and maintenance work for home, work, and leisure places.

“Flowers have a magical aura. They don’t only boost the mood, but are also a symbolic representation of warmth, happiness, and love. Our launch is timed to gear up for the upcoming top flower gifting season, Valentine’s Day, celebrated in February,” said Nawal Safwan, Retail & Business Development Manager.

Globally, the floral industry is growing, especially online. *The cut flowers market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow to US$ 1,972.69 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. The GCC market is worth around $1.5 billion. The rising use of cut flowers for decorative purposes boosts their demand in the market. Fresh cut flowers are used in vase arrangements and bouquets used at formal events, decorations at weddings, festivals, and informal displays at homes and public places, among others.

“The floral industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, particularly the online segment. Our revenues grew at 50 percent in 2021 as compared to 2020. Given the current situation, indoor plants have seen a significant demand as well. Individuals and corporates have realized the positive impact of green plants in curbing the pandemic, which has led to a surge in the floral business,” said Berthe Oweiss, Operation manager of Camelia.

As they launch the new branch in 2022, Camelia reinstates its position in the industry, illustrating the scale the company has achieved since its launch. The company is bullish about its growth in the New Year, aiming to cross-sales by 80 percent as compared to 2021.

Currently, the company operates in the UAE and caters to a wide range of populations ranging from Emiratis to Western and Arab expats. Backing on the e-commerce penetration, Camelia is all set to further fuel its expansion and bolster its growth with new shops across international markets soon.

