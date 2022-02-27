Kuwait: In celebration of Kuwait's National Day and in keeping with its significance, Burgan Bank launched ‘Power of 25”, an exclusive one-day campaign on February 25th, giving customers a chance to receive special gift vouchers when making purchases using their Burgan credit cards. “Power of 25” comes as part of the Bank’s desire to celebrate the national holiday with its customers and as part of the its commitment to enhance its customers' banking experiences by providing them with a variety of exclusive rewards and benefits.

During this one-day campaign, Burgan Bank customers who spent a minimum of KD 200 received a KD 25 gift voucher when making purchases at any point-of-sale or online merchant based in Kuwait. Customers received a special voucher code via SMS, whereby they can benefit by utilizing the code on the “You Got a Gift App”; gaining access to a diverse range of redeemable vouchers such as restaurants, electronic appliances, jewelry, fashion, health and spa centers, and many more.

Commenting on the Bank's latest campaign, Mr. Saket Jajoo, Head of Cards at Burgan Bank, said: "On this joyous National Holiday, we are keen on celebrating this occasion with our customers, adding to the general sense of celebration by launching an exclusive campaign that offers them a set of rewards that will meet and exceed their expectations."

Mr Jajoo further said, "In addition to receiving a KD 25 voucher, customers will receive additional benefits, such as earning more points and miles in Burgan Bank's Rewards Program when using the Bank's credit cards - doubling their chances of benefiting from this campaign.”

It serves to note that Burgan Bank offers a wide range of credit cards that provide customers with rewards and benefits, while providing high-standard banking services to better serve customers and meet their financial needs.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.

