Cairo:– The closest, the fastest & the easiest" is the slogan of the new B. TECH X stores.

B.TECH is Egypt's #1 omnichannel consumer electronics retailer, consumer financing specialist and leading purveyor & Sole Agent of Blue chip home appliances international brands.

The B.TECH X store format is part of a solid expansion strategy, with a mission of delivering on proximity, convenience & meeting the evolving customer needs.

The first B.TECH X store culminated in a strategic alliance between B.TECH and EL-Watanya Company for Roads, to open B.TECH X stores across the vast and growing network of Chillout strip malls & petrol stations.

This partnership aims to utilize an area of 8,000 square meters of World-class retail space with an investment of more than 75 million EGP in 2022. In addition, to the opening of the 14 stores during the past 5 months in Cairo, Giza, Alexandria & Mansoura. Furthermore, ensuing plans of expansion all over the different governorates of Egypt.

Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH, said: "Our new B.TECH X stores offer a wide & diverse range of well-curated consumer electronics- devices and accessories from the top leading brands. With the breadth & width of our merchandise, the customer can choose from a plethora of products and price points that best suits their needs.

The new stores also provide our customers with the opportunity to make their purchases online, where they could select from a range of in-store products along with other items that are not displayed at our stores.

Moreover, customers will also have the chance to receive their products instantly with our speedy home delivery services."

He continued: "Our customers' trust is our strongest motivation. We have Proudly served in access of 20 million visitors across our stores during 2021, which is a Hallmark for proving their trust and loyalty. Through 120 Plus different stores, we now cover 25 governorates in Egypt, where we continue to bolster the trust of our clients. We plan to launch 20 new stores in 2022, with 2 new stores already inaugurated in January 2022.

The B.TECH X stores cement our development plan to enhance our display into a more modern & contemporary look and feel. Our strategy also includes selecting new strategic locations that enable us to become even closer to our customers. As a result, we strive in achieving new milestones by bringing more value to both our customers and our community."

Khattab added: "We are proud of our achievements in terms of our strategic expansion plans, where we aim to meet our customer's needs and become closer to them in every governorate around the country. We guarantee the best prices & Variety for the products that we provide, along with creating new job opportunities whereby our staff has reached to more than 5,000 Talented & well-trained employees."

The new B.TECH X stores embrace the Price Match Guarantee initiative recently launched by the company, providing customers with the best prices in the market.

For the first time in the Egyptian market, this initiative guarantees competitive prices to customers at all stores, across 25 governorates and 29 cities throughout the country or through its mobile application.

It is worth mentioning that B.TECH provides unique & proprietary in-house consumer financing options- through its Mini cash brand.

The Like no other consumer financing service has helped B.TECH reach Unrivaled popularity & Market share in the Egyptian market. B.TECH provides instalment plans & Tenures that fit all budgets in affordable, fast & easy monthly instalments.

The company has also developed its instalment services to provide online payment through its platforms. As a result, customers can easily enhance their shopping experience and fulfil their lifestyle dreams.

Furthermore, the Instalment plans are available for up to 48 months, with instant credit approval and fast delivery of products, along with an instalment plan with no down payment and receiving instant credit limits, which are all available through the Mini Cash services.

