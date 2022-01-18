Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Bridge Medical GPO, has partnered with ENABLE as its CSR partner for 2022, which will see the start-up healthcare group purchasing organisation develop collaborative opportunities for people of determination in the UAE.

The new partnership will see the Bridge Medical GPO Team work closely throughout the year on several joint activities to deliver further employment opportunities, to support and raise awareness of Enable Entrepreneurs.

Darren Martin, Director of Commercial and Group Operations, said: “We are very proud to announce today the appointment of ENABLE as our CSR Partner for 2022 and to embrace the Dubai Government plan for Corporate Social Responsibility in the private sector delivering the Vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

Mr James Counts, President & CEO of Bridge Medical GPO, stated: “As President & CEO of Bridge Medical GPO, I am pleased to confirm the announcement of our partnership with Enable as the cornerstone of our Corporate Social Responsibility Program for 2022.

“Enable’s ‘Desert Group Work Inclusion Program’ provides those with special needs the ability to create a variety of quality home and garden products and the entrepreneurial skills to start their own retail business and therefore achieve financial sustainability.

“We are humbled and pleased for the opportunity to be able to assist in this most worthy endeavour. I look forward to a long and successful partnership and in working with Enable’s Leadership to explore joint initiatives to develop employment opportunities for Enable’s Entrepreneurs and People of Determination.”

Mr Tallal Al-Mutawa, Director of Finance and Administration of Bridge Medical GPO, stated: “Group Purchasing partnerships and alliances will bring transformation and innovation for Healthcare providers throughout the entire region. Our focus is to deliver efficiency by providing e-commerce solutions for our members and vendors that join the Bridge Medical procurement platform.”

ENABLE was selected in line with the UAE Government announcement of the development of CSR initiatives for the private sector, when it was announced on the 6th December 2021 H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said that social responsibility plays a key role in building a strong and cohesive society and enabling the private sector to contribute to Dubai’s development in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

At a meeting held at Expo 2020 Dubai, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan, The Executive Council adopted policies to encourage corporate social responsibility among private sector companies. H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance also attended the meeting.

Bridge Medical GPO is one the first Healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation (GPO) to launch in the UAE. The company focuses on optimising procurement practices and reducing supply chain costs for healthcare organisations, including hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

The company has now outlined a plan which will focus on delivering performance optimisation across the entire UAE healthcare sector. This will include implementing best practice procurement processes and optimising supply chains to increase commercial benefits to hospitals, vendors, and providers in the region.

