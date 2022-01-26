Bridge Medical GPO is one of the first Group Purchasing Organisations to enter the private healthcare space in the UAE

JAGGAER will provide a powerful software platform designed to automate routine processes with the help of machine learning

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The launch of Bridge Medical GPO’s e-Procurement platform has been officially announced at Arab Health 2022. The powerful software platform was developed by JAGGAER, the supply management technology provider behind the Dubai Government’s procurement portal eSupply.

The Bridge Medical GPO e-Procurement, contracting and spend analytics software modules will allow Healthcare providers in the UAE to embrace the world’s best and leading procurement and supply chain management practices.

James Counts, President and CEO of Bridge Medical GPO, said: “I am pleased to announce our launch into the UAE market. We have a proven and successful business model that delivers immense operating efficiencies and value for our members.

“Speed to value is what we promise, and the world’s best and leading practices is what we deliver. Our e-Procurement and software platforms deliver state of the art procure to pay, analytics, contract management and reporting, to assist in better supply chain management and data-driven decision making.”

Bridge Medical GPO is one of the first Healthcare Group Purchasing Organisations (GPO) to launch in the UAE. The company optimises procurement practices and reduces supply chain costs for healthcare providers, including hospitals, medical centres, medical and dental clinics, and laboratories through membership services.

The company has now outlined a plan which will focus on delivering performance optimisation across the entire UAE healthcare sector. This will include implementing best and leading practices, procurement processes, and optimising supply chains to bring increased commercial benefits to healthcare organisations, vendors, and all providers in the region.

Darren Martin, Director of Commercial and Group Operations, said: “We are very proud to announce our launch into the Middle East market. Our software and processes will improve operating efficiencies for healthcare providers and vendors alike.

“We are certainly not here to replace or compete with vendors and suppliers; we are here to drive industry-wide efficiencies that deliver improved profitability for all stakeholders. We have developed powerful analytical software that will be referred to as disruptive technology in UAE Healthcare for years to come. We refer to ourselves as Powerful Procurement Partners for a reason!”

Bridge Medical GPO has over 100 years of collective experience in procurement and supply chain management. The company is focused on delivering performance optimisation in the supply chain and procurement for healthcare providers and vendors in the UAE. This is done by providing performance optimisation software whereby the final product was built by healthcare supply chain professionals for healthcare supply chain professionals.

Hany Mosbeh, Vice President of Sales Middle East & Africa, JAGGAER, said: “JAGGAER is committed to modernising and transforming the procurement capabilities of companies in the UAE, the wider Middle East region and globally.

“Our SaaS-based source-to-pay solution, which automates routine processes with the help of machine learning, supports procurement teams to deliver greater value in both the short and long term – this will be crucial for the healthcare sector as the industry targets cost reductions while maintaining high service levels.”

The Bridge Medical GPO stand can be found on the Main Concourse at Booth CC55.

About Bridge Medical GPO

Bridge Medical GPO is positioned as the Middle East’s leading GPO - Group Purchasing Organization to drive rapid change by delivering advanced procurement solutions.

Speed to value is our promise: Bridge Medical GPO is focused on performance optimisation. Let us show you how to unlock the value in your supply chains, optimise your procurement processes and rapidly improve your bottom-line profitability.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our globally connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

