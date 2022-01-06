The old trading screens and tickers have been removed from the trading floor and other locations inside the building and on its facades, replaced with new energy-efficient full color LED video walls and ticker displays with the latest technologies, providing greater possibilities for broadcasting content and reducing energy consumption by more than 50%. Boursa Kuwait has also began working with a specialized organization to manage the recycling of old equipment of over one thousand devices.

The project also includes an upgrade to various utilities across the premises, such as the elevators, the escalators, and the heating ventilation and air condition systems (HVAC) and air diffusers. This upgrade will reduce energy consumption by more than 20%, reinforcing the company’s position as a socially responsible institution.

The Boursa Kuwait revamps also featured a designated “Ring the Bell” platform, with a mechanical brass bell that has been manufactured specifically for the exchange and engraved with patterns inspired by the Kuwaiti Sadu traditional weaving. The platform is dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) events to raise awareness on environmental and social causes in addition to listing events and other corporate proceedings. Overlooking the bell-ringing platform is a fully equipped media hall to cover CSR and media related events such as press conferences and televised interviews.

The auditorium and training hall are also undergoing renovations and will be equipped with the latest audio and video technology to host myriad training seminars and financial literacy programs, in collaboration with specialized local and international companies. This is in line with Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to raising financial literacy and increasing capital market awareness in the State of Kuwait as part of the Education pillar of its Corporate Sustainability strategy and corresponds with Goal 4 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals of achieving inclusive and quality education for all.

Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, in order to achieve longevity and an ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.

As part of the strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women, as well as environmental protection.

-Ends-

ABOUT BOURSA KUWAIT

Since it was established by the Capital Markets Authority to take over the responsibilities of the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2014, Boursa Kuwait has worked diligently to build a progressive exchange platform based on efficiency and transparency, with a view to creating long-term value for the company’s stakeholders in the economic, social and environmental dimensions.

Guided by a mission-driven strategy that focuses on developing the market in line with international standards, Boursa Kuwait has successfully introduced innovative investment tools, reinforced transparency, and restructured the market to increase its competitiveness and liquidity. The company’s market developments and enhancements have contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwaiti capital market to “Emerging Market” status in the world’s top three indices, strengthening Kuwait’s position as a leading financial center in the region. A self-listed exchange, Boursa Kuwait is the first government entity in the country to successfully undergo privatization.

For more information about Boursa Kuwait’s initiatives and its latest developments, please visit www.boursakuwait.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022