94% of UAE companies report that wellbeing programmes positively impact employee performance and productivity, highlighting the direct connection between health investments and business success

93% of employers consider wellbeing as an important part of their business strategies, showing its importance in staying competitive in today's market

Over 60% of employees report wellbeing initiatives significantly improve their work-life balance

93% of employees prioritise wellbeing initiatives as part of their job search, indicating that companies offering comprehensive health programmes are more attractive to top talent

Dubai, UAE – A new survey by leading international healthcare management company, Bupa Global, reveals that 88% of UAE companies are planning to increase their investment in employee wellbeing programmes over the next year, driven by a clear Return on Wellbeing Investment (ROWI). Wellbeing initiatives, shown to significantly boost employee productivity, engagement, and retention, are becoming crucial drivers of organisational success. A notable 94% of senior leaders have reported that wellbeing programmes enhance productivity, underscoring the direct impact of health investments on overall business performance.

Dean Pollard, General Manager, Bupa Global Middle East and Asia commented, "Our specially commissioned Return on Wellbeing Investment (ROWI) survey is a clear indicator that prioritising employee health is not only beneficial for individuals but also a strategic move for businesses. When companies invest in holistic wellbeing initiatives, they experience tangible health returns — both in terms of reduced employee absenteeism and improved engagement and performance. Wellbeing programmes are no longer a luxury but a necessary investment to foster a healthier, more resilient workforce, ultimately driving business success."

The ROI of wellbeing initiatives: higher productivity, reduces absenteeism, and lower turnover rates

The survey offers compelling evidence that wellbeing programmes provide substantial returns on wellbeing investment. More than half (53%) of the senior leaders surveyed reported significant improvements in productivity after adopting these initiatives. Additionally, nearly half (49%) of the employers observed greater employee engagement, and 36% noted a reduction in absenteeism.

These findings demonstrate that wellbeing programmes do more than just support personal health — they directly influence business performance. In fact, nearly a third (29%) of organisations reported lower employee turnover rates, illustrating that wellbeing is not only about workforce retention but also a tool for sustained organisational success.

With wellbeing now seen as a critical element of business success, 93% of employers consider it a core part of their strategy, reflecting the growing importance of health-driven initiatives in fostering competitiveness and organisational performance.

Rising commitment to wellbeing: nearly nine in ten UAE employers plan to increase budgets

While the benefits of wellbeing initiatives are clear, challenges remain in their implementation. Nearly half (45%) of senior decision-makers cited low employee participation as a barrier, and 43% identified budget constraints as a limiting factor obstacle.

Looking ahead however, the commitment to wellbeing is clear, as nearly nine in ten employers (88%) plan to increase their investment in these programmes over the next year. Notably, more than one in five (22%) organisations anticipate raising their wellbeing budgets by over 15%, reflecting a strong drive to foster healthier, more engaged workforces and recognising the long-term value this brings.

Wellbeing programmes enhance employee satisfaction and work-life balance

From the employees’ perspective, wellbeing programmes make a noticeable difference. An impressive two-thirds (66%) of employees expressed satisfaction with their company’s wellbeing offerings, particularly favouring flexible work policies, health workshops, and maternity and parental leave programmes. These initiatives not only address employees’ needs but also contribute to a more health-conscious and supportive work culture.

As a result of these efforts, a majority (60%) of employees reported improvements in their work-life balance, while nearly half (47%) noted better overall health. Initiatives such as health screenings and wellness workshops were seen to reduce health risks and promote a balanced work environment. Employees also saw direct benefits, with 41% reporting increased motivation. Meanwhile, over a third (36%) experienced reduced stress, highlighting the far-reaching advantages of these initiatives.

Three in four UAE employees prioritise expanded insurance benefits

As the conversation around workplace wellbeing evolves, employees are no longer viewing these programmes as perks but as essential components of their overall job satisfaction and health. This shift in expectations has placed greater pressure on employers to offer more comprehensive support.

A large majority (89%) of employees are prioritising expanded insurance benefits, reflecting a demand for greater security and access to care. Additionally, 88% advocate for access to more wellbeing tools including frequent health screenings, and over four in five (85%) express a strong desire for improved mental health resources, resources — a clear indication that holistic health, including mental wellbeing, has become a priority.

Flexible working arrangements also remain a top priority, with 85% of employees seeking these policies as part of their wellbeing packages. The emphasis on flexibility reflects the modern workforce’s desire for balance and autonomy, enabling employees to better manage both their professional and personal lives.

93% of UAE employees prioritise wellbeing initiatives as part of their job search

As the focus on employee wellbeing becomes a central part of workplace culture, employees are increasingly seeking organisations that prioritise their health and overall job satisfaction. Companies that offer attractive wellbeing programmes are setting themselves apart in a competitive job market.

In fact, wellbeing initiatives are influencing job-seeking behaviour, with 93% of employees considering them an important element when evaluating potential employers. This highlights the critical importance for companies to invest in wellbeing initiatives to attract and retain top talent.

Mr. Pollard added, "The future of employee wellbeing is one of growth and innovation. Businesses are realising that investing in the health and wellbeing of their workforce is a key driver of organisational performance and engagement. At Bupa, we're advancing this through platforms like Blua, which offers convenient access to virtual doctor appointments, digital health programmes, and remote healthcare services. Our Return on Wellbeing Investment (ROWI) survey emphasises that such modern healthcare solutions are not just desirable but essential, highlighting their crucial role in enhancing employee wellbeing and driving business success.”

Bupa Global and Sukoon Insurance have partnered to offer premium international health insurance plans tailored for the UAE. Sukoon, as the insurer, brings regional expertise, while Bupa Global, as the international administrator, provides seamless access to global healthcare services. This collaboration ensures UAE customers receive extensive, high-quality coverage, combining local knowledge with world-class healthcare solutions.

In partnership with Sukoon, Bupa Global is further exploring the findings of the Return on Wellbeing Investment (ROWI) survey during the HRSE (HR Summit & Expo) at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 23rd and 24th October 2024. As proud sponsors of HRSE, they are sharing key insights into the impact of comprehensive wellbeing programmes on employee performance and organisational outcomes.

About the Survey:

The survey on Return on Wellbeing Investment in the UAE workplace was conducted by Bupa Global through an online survey by YouGov. It took place from August 21st to 28th, 2024, and reached a total of 408 full-time employees, encompassing a wide range of age groups, industries, and backgrounds.

About Bupa Global:

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world.

​​​​​​Bupa Global is the premium health insurance arm of Bupa. Established in 1971, it provides individuals, small businesses and corporate customers international coverage with products and services so they can access the healthcare they need, when they need it, whether at home or when studying, living, travelling or working abroad. With a multilingual team of advisers, Bupa Global serves customers across the globe and can provide access to c.2m medical providers on a direct settlement basis. Offices are located in London and Brighton (UK), Miami and Philadelphia (USA), Dublin (Ireland), Cairo (Egypt), Dubai (UAE), and Hong Kong (China) as well as regional offices in Mainland China and Singapore.

Sukoon Insurance and Bupa Global have partnered to deliver premium international health insurance plans designed for the UAE. Sukoon offers regional expertise as the insurer, while Bupa Global provides global healthcare access as the international administrator. Together, they ensure customers receive extensive, high-quality coverage, blending Sukoon’s regional knowledge with Bupa Global’s experience in delivering exceptional health solutions worldwide.

For more information about Bupa Global visit www.bupaglobal.com

About Sukoon Insurance:

Established in 1975, Sukoon Insurance PJSC (“Sukoon”) – a public stock company – is among the leading insurance providers in the UAE. Sukoon provides a range of comprehensive insurance solutions for motor, life, health, and general (property, energy, engineering, aviation, marine, and liability) needs to over 830,000 individuals and commercial clients. Sukoon’s operations span across Oman and all Emirates in the UAE.

Sukoon is committed to providing outstanding insurance solutions which help create and protect wealth and wellbeing. The Dubai-based company stays true to its vision by serving businesses and individuals with a team of over 700 professionals through an intensive distribution network of branches, brokers, bancassurance partners, agencies, e-commerce platforms, and a dedicated call centre.

In 2023, Sukoon registered gross written premiums (GWP) of AED 4.64 billion. With a solvency ratio exceeding 272 percent and exemplary ratings from Standard and Poor’s (A-rated) and Moody’s (A2-rated), it clearly demonstrates its financial soundness, robustness in risk management processes, effective governance, and ability to serve its clients effectively in the long run.

At its core, the Company is customer-centric, with a keen devotion towards providing exceptional services. Its priority has always been to build long-term relationships with its clients with their delight as its non-negotiable objective.

Put simply, Sukoon wants to continue reinforcing its position as a reference for other insurers in the region for exemplary customer service.

To learn more about Sukoon and how it continues to deliver on its promises and exceed expectations, please visit www.sukoon.com.

