BFL (Brands For Less) Group, one of the world’s leading off-price retailers of fashion and homeware, has unveiled its new concept store, Luxury For Less, with a wide range of 100 per cent authentic designers and high-end products offered at modest prices. The flagship store has officially opened its doors to the public on December 9, 2021, with an eventful opening day marked with the attendance of local fashion afficionados and influencers.

The newly opened concept store, located on the first floor of Dubai Festival City Mall, offers products and items from known French and Italian luxury fashion brands, and many more. Customers can enjoy discounted price on high-end items as well as be engaged into the treasure hunt concept experience at the store.

This move is part of the brand’s agenda to increase investments on new concepts and to accommodate more selections of off-retail priced goods and other products. Furthermore, it is in line with the company’s 2022 ambitious expansion strategy across the GCC.

Toufic Kreidieh, Chief Executive Officer of BFL Group said: “This new flagship store is a fruit of innovative thinking, creativity and ingenuity, marking a significant milestone for the brand as we are about to start the new year. The whole idea behind Luxury For Less is to provide customers with options to purchase high-end and designer brands with affordable prices. BFL Group is always looking out for unique concepts and opportunities to further expand our extensive range of trendy and affordable products.”

The new concept store has the same off-price business model that the BFL Group is known for, offering a wide range of products such as clothing, homeware, sportswear, and toys from over 3,000 designer brands. Luxury For Less is an addition to the group’s known brands such as the Brands For Less, Toys For Less, Homes For Less, Tchibo, and Muy Mucho.

For further updates about the new stores, customers can follow the LFL social media account @Luxuryforlessae. While for online shopping and new arrivals, they can check the company’s website at https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae

