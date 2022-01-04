Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) and Mastercard have partnered to launch the region’s first customizable cashback credit card that provides cardholders with the opportunity to select the cashback features to complement to their lifestyle and preferences.

The new Mastercard Banque Saudi Fransi Lifestyle credit card will offer consumers eight cashback categories aimed at enhancing the cardholder’s lifestyle with instant cashback features which will enhance the consumer experience by personalizing the cashback categories.

“The launch of the Mastercard BSF Lifestyle credit card is a testament to being the one of the most innovative and client-centric banks in the region. By putting our consumers’ needs first, we were able to design this unique product, the first of its kind in the region. Together with Mastercard, we are committed to providing our cardholders with a seamless and truly customizable experience,” said Mohammed Alsheikh, Head of Personal Banking Group.

“Rapid digitization has influenced customer trust and engagement with both non-traditional and traditional financial players. Consumers’ expectations of financial services have shifted through their experiences, offering speed, lower costs, and personalization. Our partnership with Banque Saudi Fransi anticipated consumer demands to offer a relevant product with valuable features that cater to their needs and lifestyle – the region’s first customizable cashback credit card in the region,” said J.K. Khalil, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Levant, Mastercard.

The Mastercard BSF Lifestyle card is a tailor-made product that provides cardholders with a personalized experience. It has been meticulously designed to meet the expectations of the consumers in Saudi Arabia, who will be able to experience an extensive range of cashback benefits across various categories including dining, groceries, travel, education and more.

-Ends-

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA),

www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About the Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF):

Banque Saudi Fransi is a Saudi Arabian Joint Stock Company , which has been a cornerstone of the Saudi banking sector over its 43-year history. Banque Saudi Fransi is a leading corporate, private and retail bank providing a wide range of investment banking and asset management services and investment funds. Founded in 1977, the bank is headquartered in Riyadh and has a network of 87 branches across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For further information about Banque Saudi Fransi, please visit www.alfransi.com.sa.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022