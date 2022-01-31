Dubai - United Arab Emirates, January 31, 2022 - His Excellency General David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, today visited the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and was welcomed by His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of the Centre, among several other senior officials.

During the visit, Hurley received a detailed briefing on MBRSC’s current and future projects, including the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Emirates Mars Mission, Emirates Lunar Mission and the UAE’s Mars 2117 Strategy, part of the UAE National Space Programme, which seeks to build a human colony on the Red Planet through the Mars Science City.

Part of the visit included a tour of the MBRSC’s space labs, as well as the mission control centre. Accompanying Hurley during the tour included Her Excellency Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE; Ian Halliday, Consul General Dubai; Warren King, Deputy Ambassador; Tim Carlson, Second Secretary; Kelly Matthews, Counsellor Commercial and Trade Commission; and Mounir Sankary, Consul and Trade Commissioner.

AlMarri welcomed the visit and stressed the importance of collaboration among nations to ensure that advances in space exploration will benefit the entire human race, now and into the future.

For his part, Hurley lauded the UAE’s space exploration initiatives, noting its positive impact to inspire innovations that will enable the space industry to contribute to a future of sustainable growth for the world.

Both officials then exchanged gifts to mark the conclusion of the visit. AlMarri presented his Australian guest with Ghaf tree seeds that Hazza Al Mansoori,

the first Emirati astronaut, brought with him to the International Space Station (ISS) during his historic space flight, while Hurley gave his Emirati host seeds of Australia’s national floral emblem, the Golden Wattle tree, which also travelled to the ISS as part of the Asian Herbs in Space programme, of which both the UAE and Australia are participants.

-Ends-

About MBRSC:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, founded in 2006, is home to the UAE National Space Programme. The Centre builds and operates earth observation satellites, offering imaging and data analysis services to clients around the world. It has launched the DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and the KhalifaSat, which was developed 100% in the UAE by a team of highly qualified Emirati engineers. The Centre also launched the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, which became the first Arab interplanetary mission to reach the Martian orbit on 9 February 2021. The Hope Probe is currently gathering key scientific data about Mars’ atmosphere.

Furthermore, the Centre has announced the launch of the Emirates Lunar Mission, the first Emirati and Arab mission to explore the Moon and plans to develop MBZ-SAT, the most advanced commercial satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery. MBRSC hosted the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2021, the world’s premier space event, in Dubai, making the UAE the first Arab nation to host the IAC since its establishment in 1950. The Centre is also responsible for the UAE Astronaut Programme, which saw the launch of Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati Astronaut, to the International Space Station on a scientific mission in 2019, and the development of the Mars 2117 Programme to build a human colony on Mars.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022