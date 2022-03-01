Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has become the first global engineering consultancy to achieve certification from BSI (British Standards Institution) for Building Information Modelling (BIM) compliance, across its operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

The BSI Kitemark™ for BIM - which incorporates international BIM standards (ISO 19650) – 1, 2 and PAS 1192-3,5, ensures all projects adopt a fully collaborative and consistent BIM process throughout the whole project lifecycle to improve performance and increase the predictability of outcomes for clients, while protecting data and information.

The certification recognizes Atkins’ incorporation of international BIM standards within its own Global Design Framework, which forms part of a Group-wide commitment to provide consistent project delivery across its core geographies by connecting people, data and technology.

“Digital solutions are transforming the way we deliver engineering services and enhance efficiency in our clients’ projects across the region,” said Anastasios Dimas, Middle East Digital Lead at Atkins. “Achieving BSI BIM certification internationally is a significant milestone for our organization as we drive the global adoption of consistent digital practices which are transforming the way infrastructure is designed, built, operated and maintained through the use of secure data which reduces risk and increases certainty.”

“We would like to congratulate Atkins on their achievement of expanding coverage of their BSI Kitemark,” stated Pietro Foschi, BSI Group Director Assurance Services. “This demonstrates their commitment to encouraging a collaborative approach across the entire life cycle of a built asset. Achieving BIM certification can help organizations to accelerate innovation and digital transformation, whilst embedding best practice across the built environment sector.”

Together with the SNC-Lavalin Group, Atkins has invested significantly in information management globally and is pioneering new data-driven approaches to project delivery and program management, including the use of artificial intelligence and development of digital twins. Some of the company’s successful projects delivered in the Middle East by integrating international BIM standards include Six Flags Qiddiya by Qiddiya Investment Company, Diriyah Residences by Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Green Riyadh by Royal Commission for Riyadh City in Saudi Arabia, and Saadiyat Grove, Plot 9, by Aldar in the Emirates.

