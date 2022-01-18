Dubai - Around The Clock Communications (ATC), a new-age marketing solutions agency out of the UAE, is excited to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with Chipp’d.com, an innovative product development and ideation studio based in the US.

The collaboration was conceptualized to provide ATC and Chipp’d clients direct access to the latest, cutting edge solutions to all their communication and marketing needs. As the world enters the realm of NFTs, digital currencies, AI and the Metaverse, the communications and marketing landscape continues to evolve and progress into new dimensions. By partnering together, ATC and Chipp’d will seamlessly expand their ecosystems to remain relevant in a highly dynamic domain.

“ATC is proud to embrace change and team up with industry pioneers and innovators. We strive to position ourselves at the forefront of this fast-paced evolution by integrating groundbreaking tools and developments into our arsenal of product and service offerings,” says Rizk Naifeh, CEO of ATC. “As audiences become more technologically savvy and deeply versed in the language of digital communication, ATC is focused on bridging the gap between traditional marketing strategies and modern technologies,” he continues. “It is always exciting to embark on a new partnership, particularly when it touches such a key area of ATC’s growth mandate. This collaboration brings together two very strong teams with a shared commitment to providing clients with unique digital solutions that employ original, engaging, high-quality content.”

Omar Farha, Chipp'd founder and CEO, has been in the business of building technology startups since 2008. His expertise ranges from developing software platforms to designing and producing hardware products. “By specializing in creating unique experiences that blend the physical with the digital, we make the communications experience more fun and immersive. We look forward to future collaborative work with ATC to bring new innovations to the MENA region,” he says.

By joining forces, ATC and Chipp’d will leverage each other’s strengths to enhance their solution offerings. Chipp’d’s unique technological expertise and its experience with multinational corporations, coupled with ATC’s communications know-how and deep knowledge of the MENA region, will promote creativity and efficiency in an industry where original content and timeliness are key.

ABOUT ATC

Established in the UAE in 2018, ATC is a modern-day communications consultancy agency that specializes in integrating cutting-edge technology and innovation into its service offerings. With a team of young talent fluent in the language of digital communications, ATC has quickly established itself as a key player in the industry. It has built a fast-growing and diverse list of clients that are eager for new ways to influence today’s sophisticated audiences. Equipped with a strategic mindset and backed by well-researched data, ATC delivers creative, novel solutions that address each customer’s specific needs.

From creation and ideation, to digitization, to public relations, ATC offers clients a holistic approach to communication. All content is created in-house to match each brand’s unique identity and tone. Providing narratives that empower brands and resonate with audiences are a cornerstone of the ATC experience.

In addition to consulting on more common platforms, ATC provides solutions for communicating messages through podcasts. Content creation, episode structuring, recording and distribution are some of the services ATC offers for podcast production.

More recently, ATC has become the first agency in the region to offer E-Sports marketing. Its offerings include locating and recruiting gamers, sponsors, venues, and talent, and providing full-service consulting and procurement for E-Sports events.

ABOUT CHIPP’D

Founded in New York in 2012, Chipp’d has quickly become one of the most reputable tech driven companies in the US. The company specializes in innovation and product development, creating fun and physical ways to share digital moments. Chipp’d’s platform makes it easy to link multimedia content to almost any physical item using a range of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, including QR codes, Bluetooth, and WiFi.

The company has built four brands in the last 8 years to support its specialized operations - StoryChips (storychips.com) makes QR code enabled greeting cards, stickers, and baby books; Chipp'd Mixtape (chippdmixtape.com) is a QR code enabled music player app; Minwayn (minwayn.com) is an international artist and creator collective; and Talsam (talsam.com) is wearable technology for love. Chipp'd’s unique offerings has led them to work with numerous multinational clients including the United Nations, John Lewis, and Bloomingdales.

Chipp’d’s expertise also extends to advising startups, VCs, and SME consulting firms on product development, commercialization, branding, innovation, and design. The company offers best-in-class web and E-commerce development, mobile applications, and wearable technology. Most recently, Chipp’d launched a sister studio, Onchained (onchained.io), specializing in NFT advisory and ideation services, advising new and established art collectors on their NFT and digital art purchases.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022