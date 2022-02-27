Abu Dhabi - ARB 4x4 Accessories Emirates, part of Al Masaood Group and is the leading market brand in four-wheel-drive accessories and outdoor gear, will put its best-in-class 4x4 products in the spotlight in the upcoming Wheelers Festival in Sharjah. Touted as the UAE’s biggest car and motorbike show, the festival is taking place until February 27, 2022 at Sharjah Al Majaz Amphitheater.

For the second consecutive year, ARB Emirates will take part in the grand event where some of the leading players in the local automotive industry, prospective buyers, as well as car and motorbike enthusiasts, and visitors are set to converge.

A Nissan Y61 and two other vehicles that will be fully loaded with ARB accessories are going to be prominently displayed at festival. Visitors will get to see the off-roading gear up close and view how they work firsthand.

To turn up the excitement, ARB Emirates will stage a raffle draw giving festival attendees a chance to take home some of its most in-demand 4x4 accessories. Further, the company is set to offer special discounts on select products. ARB Emirates will also take the opportunity to connect and engage with fellow exhibitors and motor lovers from across the UAE.

Walid Youssef, General Manager, ARB Emirates, said: “The UAE is home to a large community of off-roading enthusiasts who are always on the lookout for the best accessories that the market can offer. We have been catering to their unique needs over the years, and we aim to sustain this commitment by providing top-notch products. The Wheelers Festival is an ideal platform for us to interact with them and showcase our portfolio anew. As a much-loved and highly sought-after 4x4 accessory brand in the UAE, ARB Emirates is committed to bringing customers world-class gear that will add value to their outdoor experiences.”

More than 800 cars and motorbikes will be showcased at the Wheelers Festival, from customised 4×4 cars, to classical and luxurious vehicles. The motor show will be held under the patronage and presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council.

ARB Emirates is the exclusive distributor of acclaimed ARB 4x4 accessories in the UAE. With two branches located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the company is also involved in engaging and supporting the country’s off-roading community and is actively pursuing plans to extend its reach to new audiences across the UAE.

About ARB Emirates

ARB Emirates is the sole distributor of ARB 4x4 Accessories in the UAE since 1990 and is part of the Al Masaood Group. The principal brand, ARB 4x4 Accessories, was founded in 1975 in Melbourne, and is Australia’s largest manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket 4WD accessories. The company’s products are distributed in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Through their 2 retail locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, ARB Emirates offers customers a wide range of off-roading products and accessories including bull bars, fridge freezers, safari snorkels, protection equipment, Old Man Emu suspension, Air Lockers, air compressors, roof racks, vehicle lightings, camping and recovery equipment. ARB’s primary mission is to prepare vehicles for the remote and harsh conditions typically encountered off road. Visit www.arbemirates.com to learn more

