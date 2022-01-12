MoU with PKN Orlen and SABIC to explore joint opportunities in region

Companies assess potential research and development collaboration

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: – The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (“Aramco” or “the Company”), the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals company, is expanding its global downstream presence with investments in Poland’s refining, wholesale, and jet fuel marketing segments.

The Company has agreed to acquire equity stakes of 30% in a 210,000 barrels per day refinery in Gdansk; 100% in an associated wholesale business; and 50% in a jet fuel marketing joint venture with BP. The acquisitions will be made from Polish refiner and fuel retailer PKN Orlen following its proposed merger with Grupa Lotos. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the European Commission.

The investments will widen Aramco’s presence in the European downstream sector and further expand its crude imports into Poland, which aligns with PKN Orlen’s strategy of diversifying its energy supplies.

In addition to the investments, Aramco has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PKN Orlen and SABIC, one of the world’s largest petrochemicals companies, to explore joint opportunities in Poland and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe. Another MoU was signed by Aramco and PKN Orlen which focuses on exploring potential opportunities for research and development.

Mohammed Al Qahtani, Aramco Senior Vice-President of Downstream, said: “These acquisitions will support the diversification of Aramco’s product portfolio across the hydrocarbon value chain — including a focus on liquids-to-chemicals pathways. Our expanding global network of refineries and chemical joint ventures allows us to reach new markets with our products, and strategically place crude oil volumes across different geographies. Our business objectives for oil and chemicals are closely aligned with PKN Orlen, and we are exploring additional opportunities in the European petrochemicals market, as well as in R&D.”

Daniel Obajtek, President of the PKN Orlen Management Board, said: “This is an historic day for the Polish energy industry. The completion of the merger is an opportunity to ensure reliable crude oil supplies to Poland from Aramco. This is a key stage in building a strong multi-utility group that delivers diversified and reliable energy to Poland. Such international partnerships are essential for building the largest multi-utility group in this part of Europe.”

-Ends-

Contact Information

International Media Relations: international.media@aramco.com

Investor Relations: investor.relations@aramco.com

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

About PKN Orlen

PKN ORLEN is an integrated, multi-utility company, operating in Central Europe and Canada. The Company provides energy and fuel to more than 100 million Europeans, while its advanced products are marketed to over 90 countries across six continents. The Group owns state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure capable of processing more than 35 million tonnes of various crude oil types per annum, marketing its products through the CEE region’s largest network of over 2,800 modern service stations. It aims to strengthen its position as a regional leader in the energy transition by implementing clean and sustainable technologies, as well as power generation based on low- and zero-emission sources. These actions are driven by a strategic goal of reaching emission neutrality by 2050.

PKN ORLEN’s vision: Orlen Integrated Report 2020 | Strategic objectives until 2030



Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream performance, including relative to peers, and growth in downstream and chemicals. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “forward” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements, including the following factors: international crude oil supply and demand and the prices at which Aramco sells crude oil; the impact of COVID-19 on business and economic conditions and on supply and demand for crude oil, gas and refined and petrochemical products; adverse economic or political developments that could impact the Company’s results of operations; competitive pressures faced by the Company; any significant deviation or changes in existing economic and operating conditions that could affect the estimated quantity and value of proved reserves; operational risks and hazards in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical industries; weather conditions; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the regions in which Aramco operates and other areas; losses from risks related to insufficient insurance; the Company’s ability to deliver on current and future projects; litigation to which the Company is or may be subject; the Company’s ability to realize benefits from recent and future acquisitions, including with respect to SABIC; risks related to international operations, including sanctions and trade restrictions, anti‐bribery and anti‐corruption laws and other laws and regulations; risks related to oil, gas, environmental, health and safety and other regulations that impact the industries in which Aramco operates; the Company’s dependence on its senior management and key personnel; the reliability and security of the Company’s IT systems; climate change concerns and impacts; risks related to Government-directed projects and other Government requirements, including those related to Government-set maximum level of crude oil production and target MSC; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022