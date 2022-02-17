Dubai: Apparel Group is excited to be expanding its footprint in the UAE with the launch of 30 retail stores including Charles & Keith, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Aeropostale, Rituals, Nine West, Tim Hortons, Ardene, Athletes Co, LC Waikiki, LC Waikiki Dream, Birkenstock, La Vie En Rose, Sushi Library, Lakeland, Molten Chocolate & Café, Skechers, Tim Hortons, R&B Kids, BBZ, Dollar Plus, R&B, Hema, Crocs, Dune London, Levis, Aldo, Cold Stone Creamery, Tim Hortons Innovation Café, Inglot and 6thStreet’s first ever “Phygital” store.

Always pushing the boundaries of innovation, the omnichannel retailer is opening the region’s first “Phygital” 6thStreet.com store, which is expected to open its doors by Q2 2022. This store of the future will offer shoppers an immersive interactive shopping experience with access to over 20000+ styles, unlike traditional retail stores. Shoppers can browse products in this one-of-a-kind “Phygital” environment, and consequently purchase in the store. 6thStreet.com will extend its 100-day returns window, both in-stores and online, in addition to also providing shoppers with the option for ‘Click & Collect’ to shoppers in Dubai Hills Mall.

With a forte of bringing new international concepts to the region, Apparel Group will launch the first LC Waikiki Dreams & Home store as well as the LC Waikiki Xside, apart from the huge successful flagship concept L C Waikiki. The new LC Waikiki Dreams & Home store offers stylish sleepwear, lingerie, home decor and other categories designed to suit every taste and age group while iLC Waikiki XSIDE, offers bold and colorful fashion trends ranging from sports to casual wear that caters to 15+ teenagers, inspired by music and street art.With a constant focus on improving the customer journey across the retail network all stores operated by Apparel Group in Dubai Hills will feature Mobile Point of Sale and e-receipts integration allowing ease of shopping. Select brands including Aeropostale, Birkenstock, Crocs, Levi’s, Aldo, Charles & Keith, Lakeland and Beverly Hills Polo Club have eliminated bulky cash desk to enhance the customer experience

Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder & Chairwoman of Apparel Group said, “We believe in being ‘forever future ready’ and with this prudence we have captured key markets and prime locations in the GCC. We are proud to announce our next strategic venture with Dubai Hills Mall. This is aimed at building curated experience for our shoppers within the local community.”

About Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Hills Mall is built by one of the UAE’s leading developers, EMAAR Properties and has been designed for visitors to enjoy retail, F&B and leisure experiences across 2 million sq. ft. The shopping mall is strategically located at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road, with planned Dubai Metro extension, attractive streetscapes, vibrant boulevard, marketplace and outdoor concert areas.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 1850+ retail stores and 75+ brands on all platforms while employing over 16,500 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals. Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.appareluae.com

