Nairobi, Kenya: Knight Frank Kenya has today announced that Ben Woodhams will be stepping down as the Managing Director, effective 1st April 2022, to take up a new role within its parent company, Knight Frank LLP in the United Kingdom.

Ben Woodhams will be moving to Knight Frank’s HQ, in London, to run the Africa Desk and the company’s Africa Capital Markets service line.

He will be replaced by Mark Dunford, an experienced real estate professional and former Head of East Africa at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Woodhams has been the Managing Director at Knight Frank Kenya for 19 years, having joined the Kenya office in 2003. Prior to that he was the General Manager of the Tanzanian office for four years.

Looking back at his time at Knight Frank Kenya, Ben Woodhams said, It’s has been an honour to lead Knight Frank Kenya over the last 19 years. Throughout this time, I have been humbled by the commitment and hard work of our people, and their passion for creating a truly purpose-driven company. I am very grateful to them, as I am to Knight Frank’s clients and the many other stakeholders with whom we have worked to build a long-term, sustainable business. The company’s incredible talent, professionalism, and dedication over the years has positioned us as the leading independent real estate consultancy in Kenya and for that I am truly grateful”

Ben Woodhams has achieved remarkable results at Knight Frank Kenya during his tenure, growing the company’s revenue by 700% and successfully positioning the company as a respected and trusted real estate firm.

Woodhams commented, “Great care has been taken to ensure that Knight Frank Kenya remains in good hands, and I have no doubt in my mind that the company will continue to flourish in 2022 and in the years to come.”

Mark Dunford said: “I look forward to moving back to East Africa and it is an honour to be taking over from Ben as the leader of Knight Frank Kenya. Knight Frank is a truly global firm with the benefit of a very talented and experienced local team based in Nairobi. I am excited by the prospect of collaborating with our partners in Kenya and across Africa to continue moving our business and iconic brand forward."

Alistair Elliott, Senior Partner and Group Chairman, Knight Frank said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to Ben for his remarkable leadership over the years and congratulate Mark on his appointment. I look forward to seeing our Kenya business’ next chapter under his leadership. We remain absolutely dedicated to growing our platform in Africa providing excellent service in the locations our clients need us most.”

