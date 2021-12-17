One of the most prominent business leaders in the UAE, Majid Al Futtaim, has died. His death was announced on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the death of Majid Al Futtaim.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “May Allah Almighty bestow his mercy upon our brother, Majid Al Futtaim, a creative businessperson, and one of Dubai’s most important senior businessmen. Majid Al Futtaim, a man of endless goodness, who never stopped giving back to his nation, recently employed 3,000 Emiratis. May his soul rest in peace.”

Majid Al Futtaim founded Majid Al Futtaim Group in 1992. The real estate and retail conglomerate which has three major subsidiaries - Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, and Majid Al Futtaim Ventures - has projects and businesses in several countries.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Anoop Menon)

