Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: To improve the quality of life of patients in the UAE who are living with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis,s and other kinds of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Mubadala Health’s Amana Healthcare has now become the healthcare provider for the UAE IBD Society, collaborating on several stoma-related initiatives, including establishing a support community for IBD patients.

The two parties outlined areas of cooperation to support IBD patients with stomas - an opening in the abdomen that facilitates the removal of waste products from the body. The collaboration entails Amana Healthcare to deliver pre-operative stoma education, stoma site marking, and post-operative stoma care at patients’ homes.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and established under the Ministry of Community Development, the UAE IBD Society is committed to supporting patients living with IBD conditions, as well as their families and friends through awareness, suppor,t and education, and being an active voice to advocate for their needs, while helping them lead fulfilling lives.

Teresa Quinn, Amana Healthcare’s Senior Director of Clinical Operations, said: “This is an expected partnership given that the UAE IBD Society and Amana Healthcare share a common focus on supporting both the patients and their families, recognizing their important role and involving them in all aspects of the treatment plan and related decisions. The UAE IBD Society is fulfilling a vital service and we are delighted to leverage our expertise in patient education and specialized care to help deliver educational webinars and establish an IBD stoma community for patients.”

Quinn explains that Amana Healthcare’s multidisciplinary team members include nurses, stoma care and tissue viability specialists, therapists, dietitians, and other experts in adult and pediatric stoma management. Alongside medical care, they offer comprehensive services including meeting patients prior to surgery, preoperative counseling and education, supporting patient recovery during the hospital stay, and enabling early discharge through delivering patient care at home.

Dr. Maryam Al Khatry, founder of the UAE IBD Society and a prominent gastroenterologist, said: “Our Society was formed in part to develop the highest international standards of healthcare services for IBD patients and to provide a platform to raise awareness, promote a healthy culture, and encourage the exchange of knowledge and advice. Working with Amana and exchanging expertise ensure the delivery of exceptional healthcare and support for our members. This, together with establishing an IBD stoma community for patients and educating patients and the community about IBD and stomas, will help us to achieve our goals.”

In addition to patient initiatives and spreading awareness, the UAE IBD Society also supports scientific research into the causes, diagnosis and treatment of IBD and aims to develop a patient registry to get a clearer understanding of IBD locally, in parallel with the health institutions in the UAE.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana serves patients from a wide catchment area—including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia who need complex, specialized post-acute care. Amana’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

