“Our Objectives for 2022: Together #1 in Safety and ESG, Keep Counting… US$100 million, Get Smarter and Challenge Yourself to be More Efficient – translate our new Vision, Mission and Values and will act as a springboard to steer us in our journey for the generations to come,” said Ali Al Baqali the Chief Executive Officer of the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba) at the inaugural session of the Annual Majlis on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

Held-in-person with social distancing protocols at Alba Oasis Hall, the inaugural Majlis session witnessed Al Baqali taking the audience in the Company’s memory lane in 2021 to highlight Alba’s successful Operational performance, its achievements made - despite the challenges - at the Environment, Social, and Governance fronts along with Alba’s Financial performance for the 9 months of 2021 with a special emphasis on Safety and COVID-19.

Al Baqali also added:

“We aim to lead in everything we do; we owe that to our Government, Community and the future generations. To go above and beyond, we must think collectively as one team and differently to advance towards meeting our goals. We can only do that together to set new benchmarks on all fronts.”

The CEO will conduct two more sessions of the Majlis, in a hybrid format, on 12 and 13 January 2022 to further boost direct communication between the management and the employees.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain’s aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba’s US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba’s Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attest to Alba’s actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.

Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom. For more information on Alba, please visit www.albasmelter.com

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

