Taking place between 20th – 23rd of March at Festival Arena by InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City, the agenda will be an exciting mix of educational workshops, seminars, networking and more.

Under the ‘United in Knowledge’ pillar of the UAE’s economic Vision 2021, this ethos will be at the heart of the event which focuses on the innovation and technological advancement which is the essence of the UAE’s vision.

Drawing the leading figures of the emerging technological world to the Middle East’s high-tech hub, the 2022 AIBC UAE event will unite policymakers, developers, C-suite executives and legal experts of the burgeoning AI and Blockchain sectors.

The agenda will address fundamental drivers of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, issues including renewable energy, transport, education, health, technology, water, space and blockchain.

“This is a prime location for us to host AIBC, in a country known as the epitome of ‘startup nation’ with its incubators, tech hubs and industry pioneers in the region,” said Sophie Crouzet, COO, SiGMA Group.

“We see this as a prime opportunity for businesses seeking funding and investments surrounded by the inspiring city of Dubai, a nexus of entrepreneurs and investors both regionally and globally and being part of this event, we hope we can integrate attendees as part of this exciting ecosystem.”

Speakers include Berthold Glass from the NFT Club speaking of the NFTs of the future and cyber security experts such as Yevheniia Broshevan, CEO, Neurothink & Director of the ABEY Foundation, speaking on protecting crypto.

Viktoria Soltesz, Founder of PSP Angels will discuss the exciting world of the mass adoption of crypto currencies while Kristijan Glibo, Founder & CEO of Beyondi will discuss how blockchain can combat climate change.

“We will have an impressive line-up of inspiring expert speakers addressing some of the world’s most pressing problems, from climate change to cyber security, so this is a fantastic opportunity to not only network with some of the greatest minds, but also to gain invaluable insights from world leaders,” added SiGMA Group COO, Sophie Crouzet.

The event’s first day will conclude with a glamorous awards ceremony, the AIBC UAE Awards. The evening will celebrate the best of the industry in a record-breaking awards night with a premium guest list.

About AIBC

Active since 2018, AIBC is a global event dedicated to bringing together investors and innovators in the emerging tech sector. From Blockchain to AI, the industry’s most creative minds are leading the charge for cutting-edge technology, shaping a revolutionary landscape across AIBC’s conference stage and expo.

