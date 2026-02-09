Zimbabwe has officially announced the launch of Zimbabwe Mining Week, a new annual international conference and exhibition designed to position the country as a purposeful and competitive participant in the global critical minerals economy.

Hosted by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Zimbabwe, and organised by VUKA Group, in partnership with founding partner Nzuri Communications, Zimbabwe Mining Week will take place from 17–19 November 2026 at Rainbow Towers Hotel&Conference Venue, Harare.

The platform is established as the official national meeting place for government, mining companies, investors, financiers and solution providers committed to unlocking Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth through processing, industrialisation, energy integration and sustainable value- added economic development.

Zimbabwe Mining Week is designed to move the mining conversation beyond extraction and exports, and towards ecosystem-led growth — addressing the full mining value chain including local processing and refining, downstream industrialisation, rising energy demand, infrastructure enablement, ESG integration and long-term economic resilience.

Zimbabwe is one of Africa’s most geologically endowed mining jurisdictions, with resources spanning gold, PGMs, lithium, chrome, nickel, coal and industrial minerals, and mining contributing approximately 13% of national GDP. Against a backdrop of policy reform, global re- engagement and accelerating demand for battery and critical minerals, the country is entering a decisive phase in aligning its mineral endowment with national development outcomes.

Endorsing the launch, Honourable Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Zimbabwe, Dr Polite Kambamura, said:

“The launch of Zimbabwe Mining Week is a critical step in positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive global mining destination. By bringing together decision-makers, investors and operators, this platform supports transparency, policy consistency and sustainable investment, while helping translate our mineral wealth into inclusive growth, job creation and long-term national development.”

Speaking on the strategic intent behind the platform, Tichaona Mawoni, CEO of Nzuri Communications and Founding Partner of Zimbabwe Mining Week, said:

“The launch of Zimbabwe Mining Week is a strategic move to place Zimbabwe at the centre of the global critical minerals dialogue. As founding partners with VUKA Group, we have created a world-class platform that stands alongside its sister summits in the DRC and Nigeria.

Zimbabwe is moving beyond the outdated narrative of simply extracting resources. Our focus is on building a robust mining ecosystem that prioritises domestic processing, industrialisation and value addition, ensuring the real benefits of our mineral wealth are retained within our borders.

By convening global investors and policy leaders, we are not just discussing the future — we are architecting it. Zimbabwe holds the resources essential to the green energy transition, and we are positioning the country not just to participate, but to lead.”

Commenting on the launch, David Ashdown, CEO of VUKA Group, said:

“We have long recognised Zimbabwe’s exceptional mining potential, alongside opportunities across other strategic industry verticals, and its capacity to ignite sustainable economic growth. VUKA Group’s purpose is to connect Africa to the world’s best to influence sustainable progress, and Zimbabwe Mining Week reflects that ambition in action.

With the support of the Ministry, our founding partners, and VUKA Group’s portfolio of award- winning conference and media platforms, we are confident in our ability to connect people and organisations to information — and to each other — in ways that drive investment, enable industrialisation and unlock long-term opportunity for Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe Mining Week will deliver unparalleled access to policymakers, project developers, investors and international partners, providing a platform where policy meets capital, processing meets power, and mineral wealth is translated into sustainable economic value.

More information is available at www.ZimMiningWeek.com.

