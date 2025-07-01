“Any citizen of sound mind, who is 18 and above, has the right to register and vote in this country’s elections,” stated George Lemi Yata.

Mr. Yata is the Spokesperson of South Sudan’s National Elections Commission (NEC), the body charged with overseeing the implementation of this long-awaited electioneering process.

He was speaking at a lecture for some 400 students drawn from four universities in the capital city, Juba, including Starford International University, Upper Nile University, Catholic University, and the University of Juba.

In response, participating students had animated discussions: Many contended that it was vital to conduct elections within the prescribed timeframe—currently, December 2026—while others raised questions on the feasibility of holding a credible electoral process without first actioning a national population census and drafting a permanent constitution.

For his part, Spokesperson Yata, advised youth to embrace their individual roles and responsibilities in building a more peaceful, prosperous future for all South Sudanese.

“Some 70 percent of South Sudan’s population is under the age of 30,” said Mr. Yata. “The country relies on you to provide energy and dynamism as it prepares to head to the polls. There are opportunities available for each of you to be actively involved: You can join political parties, support campaigns, help enhance civic and voter education, as well as act as electoral observers during polling, ballot counting and tallying of votes.”

Adrew Makuei, a student reading International Relations says he is ready. “I want to exercise my right to vote and choose leaders I have faith in. But I also realise that there’s much more to be done before we head to the ballot boxes, such as raising awareness among our communities about the role every citizen has to play,” he said.

Monica Nyandeng, another student, agreed.

“I’m going to help educate my peers about the Revitalized Peace Agreement, and, of course on why we all need to contribute to a peaceful electoral process,” she stated.

For his part, Guy Gabriel, the communications advisor for the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), which oversees, monitors, and evaluates the implementation of the peace agreement, highlighted that a stable peace and security situation is essential for elections.

“Urgent action is needed to rekindle the peace process,” stated Mr. Gabriel. “it’s vital that all political detainees are released, reunification of forces is prioritized and Parties to the Revitalized Agreement desist from unilateral actions.”

RJMEC wasn’t alone in urging key political players to uphold the peace agreement in letter and spirit. Patrick Oyet, the Chair of the Union of Journalists in South Sudan(UJOSS) and member of the National Constitutional Review Commission, emphasized the importance of the constitution-making process.

“It’s important to have a constitution because it provides the framework for power structures, guarantees human rights for everyone and sets up laws for the country,” Mr. Oyet said, stressing the need for progress in this regard.

These real time political challenges are made even more cogent with ongoing regional insecurity, an economic crisis and climate shocks such as floods, explained Grace Maina, a Political Affairs Officer, working with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“The reason we are bringing you, as young people, together to speak about these issues is because this is your country and your voices matter. So, the more well-informed you are about current affairs, the more you can influence public opinion—in your families, in your neighborhoods and your communities,” she added. “For us, as UNMISS, we stand with this country and its people in their quest for a better, more democratic future.”

This is an ongoing series of dialogues supported by the UN Peacekeeping mission, RJMEC and Come Let’s Read Initiative, a civil society organization. The next lecture will take place at The Catholic University on Friday, 27 June 2025.