In the wake of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) historic USD 200 million commitment to invest in communities following the Olympism365 Summit in Lausanne, the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) has issued a bold Call to Action and unveiled a global expansion plan for its proven Community Campus model.

The initiative aims to establish 10 Community Campuses by 2030 across high-need urban and rural communities worldwide, leveraging sport, arts, culture, and digital engagement to address youth disaffection, violence, inequality, and lack of opportunity.

“The IOC has recognised the power of sport as a global force for hope, humanity, and sustainable development,” said Professor Geoff Thompson MBE FRSA DL, Founder and Chair of the Youth Charter. “Our Community Campuses provide the infrastructure, programming, and purpose to turn that vision into real-world impact where it’s needed most.”

A Model of Measurable Impact

Over the past three decades, the Youth Charter has demonstrated that community-based sport development can improve educational attainment, reduce youth crime, and promote mental well-being. The Campus model provides:

Safe, inclusive spaces for play, learning and support

Youth-led programmes focused on leadership, volunteering, and enterprise

Local delivery of Olympic values through "Mini-Olympics" and community festivals

Alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Olympism365 agenda

A Call for Global Partnership

The Youth Charter is now calling on:

The IOC and Olympic Movement stakeholders

UN agencies and global sport-for-development networks

National governments and philanthropic partners to co-invest in the implementation and scaling of these campuses as part of a global legacy framework that brings the Olympism365 Summit commitments to life.

From Pledge to Practice

The Youth Charter’s proposal includes a Global Knowledge Exchange Platform and the publication of a new Legacy Report, highlighting 30+ years of data, case studies, and testimonials. This initiative builds toward the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games as a milestone of shared accountability and impact.

“Together, we can empower a new generation of young people to thrive through the Olympic spirit,” added Professor Thompson. “Now is the time to act with purpose, partnership, and passion.”

Youth Charter @ Social Media:

LinkedIn: @ YouthCharter

Facebook: @ YouthCharter

Instagram: @ youthchartersdp

YouTube: @ YouthCharter

X: @ YOUTHCHARTER