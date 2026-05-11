As part of International Coaching Week 2026, the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) has renewed its international call for greater recognition and investment in the role of coaching as a vehicle for social development, community engagement, peacebuilding, and youth empowerment.

The international charity and UN-accredited NGO is using the occasion to highlight the growing importance of its Social Coach Leadership Programme (SCLP) and Community Campus model in addressing the social, cultural, economic, and wellbeing challenges affecting young people and communities across the UK, Commonwealth, and internationally.

For more than three decades, the Youth Charter has worked through sport, art, culture, and digital engagement to support disadvantaged and disengaged young people, while advocating for sustainable approaches to tackling inequality, violence, exclusion, poor health, unemployment, and community fragmentation.

Central to this work has been the development of the Youth Charter’s Community Campus framework, built around the principles of “Engage, Equip and Empower”, alongside the organisation’s Social Coach Leadership Programme, which seeks to develop a new generation of socially conscious coaches, mentors, educators, and community leaders.

The Youth Charter believes that the role of the coach must now extend beyond traditional sporting environments to respond to wider social and community needs. Within this approach, Social Coaches act as trusted role models and connectors between schools, families, grassroots organisations, public agencies, and local communities, helping to create safer, healthier, and more inclusive environments for young people.

As part of this year’s International Coaching Week reflections, the Youth Charter is also recognising the forthcoming tenth anniversary of the passing of the late Muhammad Ali in 2026, acknowledging his enduring humanitarian legacy and contribution to peace, equality, dignity, and social justice.

Inspired by these values, the Youth Charter developed the SCLP “Float Like a Butterfly” Coach Leadership Programme in collaboration with the wider sport-for-development movement and through its longstanding relationship with the Muhammad Ali Center.

The programme seeks to empower coaches and community leaders to use sport and physical activity as tools for resilience, inclusion, leadership, education, wellbeing, and social transformation. It also reinforces the belief that coaching should not solely focus on sporting performance and competition, but should contribute to character development, confidence, compassion, and civic responsibility.

The Youth Charter states that the Social Coach Leadership Programme provides a practical framework to:

Support youth and community engagement

Improve health and wellbeing outcomes

Reduce violence and anti-social behaviour

Enhance education, employability, and leadership pathways

Strengthen community cohesion and social inclusion

Deliver measurable social, cultural, and economic impact aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Develop future generations of socially responsible coaches and community leaders

The organisation has further reiterated its belief that long-term investment in prevention, engagement, and community-led intervention remains significantly more effective and sustainable than reactive intervention strategies.

Through its Global Call to Action, the Youth Charter continues to advocate for stronger collaboration between governments, sporting bodies, educational institutions, philanthropy, business, and civil society organisations in supporting the development of Community Campuses and Social Coaches internationally.

The Youth Charter believes that, at a time of increasing social disconnection and inequality, coaching has the potential to become a significant force for social innovation, community resilience, peacebuilding, and human development.

In marking International Coaching Week 2026 and the approaching commemoration of Muhammad Ali’s legacy, the organisation is calling for renewed international commitment to ensuring that sport is used not only as a form of entertainment and competition, but also as a platform to educate, empower, and unite communities.

Media&Partnership Enquiries:

Youth Charter Official Website (www.YouthCharter.org)

#InternationalCoachingWeek

#YouthCharter

#SocialCoachLeadership

#FloatLikeAButterfly

#MuhammadAliLegacy

#CommunityCampus

#GlobalCallToAction

#SportForDevelopment

#UNSDGs

#Olympism365

#CoachingForChange