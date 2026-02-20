The Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) has welcomed the outcomes of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, held in Addis Ababa, and is calling for immediate implementation mechanisms that translate Summit commitments into grassroots impact.

The Assembly adopted the 2026 Theme of the Year:

“Ensuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063.”

Alongside this, African leaders reaffirmed the importance of youth empowerment, digital innovation, skills development, and inclusive growth as central pillars of continental transformation.

Turning Policy into Practice

The Youth Charter believes these priorities must now be delivered where young people live, learn and play at community level.

Professor Geoff Thompson, MBE, FRSA, DL, Chair of Youth Charter, said:

“Africa’s youth are its greatest asset. The commitments made in Addis Ababa are significant but they must now be visible on the ground. Sport provides one of the most powerful and scalable platforms to engage, equip and empower young people.”

Water, Sanitation and Safe Sport Participation

The AU’s adoption of water and sanitation as a continental priority presents a clear opportunity to strengthen safe and inclusive youth participation.

Youth Charter Africa is proposing:

Installation of safe water access at Community Campuses

Gender-sensitive sanitation facilities to support girls’ participation

Integration of WASH education into sport and cultural programmes

Safeguarding frameworks aligned with AU youth policies

“Safe water and sanitation are not separate from youth development,” Thompson added. “They are foundational to participation, dignity and opportunity.”

Leveraging Major Sporting Milestones

Africa’s sporting calendar in 2026 offers further opportunity to embed sustainable youth legacy infrastructure, including the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics and the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

Youth Charter is urging continental institutions and Member States to convert major event visibility into permanent community assets through its Community Campus model.

The Community Campus Model

The Youth Charter’s Engage – Equip – Empower framework integrates:

Grassroots sport and cultural activity

Accredited Social Coach training

Digital literacy and employability pathways

Youth leadership development

Measurable socio-economic impact tracking

Each Community Campus operates as a hub for youth opportunity, health promotion, peacebuilding and economic participation.

Call to Action

Youth Charter Africa is seeking:

Formal technical engagement with the African Union Commission

Pilot Community Campus partnerships in 3–5 Member States

Collaboration with Regional Economic Communities

Public–private blended financing to support initial rollout

The proposed three-year pilot model represents an investment of £258,750 per Community Campus, with blended funding from government, development finance, corporate CSR and philanthropy.

About Youth Charter Africa

The Youth Charter is a UK-based international NGO with over 30 years’ experience delivering sport for development and peace programmes aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Africa Foundation builds on this legacy to support Agenda 2063 delivery across the continent.

Media Contact:

Youth Charter

contact@youthcharter.org

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise. www.YouthCharter.org