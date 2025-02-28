The recent Sport for Development Finance Investment Forum, held at the Finance In Common Conference in Cape Town, has marked a pivotal moment for stakeholders in the realm of youth development through sport. The Youth Charter’s (www.YouthCharter.org) global initiative aimed at fostering collaboration and cooperation among various sectors, has issued a powerful ‘call to action’, urging stakeholders to join forces in building Community Campuses across the globe.

The forum brought together leaders from government, private sector, civil society, and youth organisations, emphasising the critical role of sports in driving social development, economic growth, and community cohesion. Participants discussed innovative financing strategies and collaborative approaches to maximise the impact of sport on youth development.

"The potential of sport as a tool for social change is immense, but it requires a concerted effort from all sectors," said Prof Geoff Thompson, Youth Charter Chair. "The Youth Charter’s call for collaboration is not just a plea; it's a roadmap to harness the power of sport to create sustainable opportunities for in the country where the late President Mandela inspired the Sport for Development for Peace movement.

The Youth Charter highlights the need for integrated strategies that leverage the strengths of various stakeholders to create Community Campuses—local hubs designed to empower youth through sports, education, and vocational training. These campuses are envisioned as spaces where young people can access resources, mentorship, and opportunities that will help them thrive in their communities.

"We are calling on governments, private investors, and NGOs to unite and invest in this mission and Global Call to Action" said Prof. Geoff Thompson. "By fostering partnerships and pooling resources, we can create a more inclusive environment that supports our youth and enables them to achieve their full potential."

The Finance In Common Conference provided a unique platform for these discussions, allowing participants to share insights, best practices, and innovative financing models that can support the establishment of Community Campuses. The Youth Charter encourages all stakeholders to respond to this global call to action, emphasising that collaboration is key to driving impactful change.

For more information about the Youth Charter and the initiatives discussed at the Sport for Development Finance Investment Forum, please visit https://apo-opa.co/4ii6SEz

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise. www.YouthCharter.org

The Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) is a UK registered charity and United Nations Non-Governmental Organization.

