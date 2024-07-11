Flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged widows in Bunkpurugu in the North East Region to vote for him in large numbers in the forthcoming election.

This appeal came after he hosted an event for the widows on Wednesday, July 10, which was attended by hundreds of widows and NPP supporters in high spirits.

During his address, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of their support, assuring them that, if elected President, he would implement policies and actions aimed at improving their lives.

He highlighted his commitment to addressing their needs and enhancing their well-being.

Dr. Bawumia also announced that the event marked the beginning of his constituency-to-constituency campaign, which he chose to start in his home region.

He also expressed his readiness to promote his vision for the nation's progress and development.

The event not only showcased Dr. Bawumia's dedication to grassroots engagement but also reinforced his campaign's focus on inclusive development and support for all citizens.

The Vice President also emphasised his intent to connect directly with voters and understand their concerns.

"I am very touched and grateful to be with you this evening as the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 presidential elections. Today is the first of my campaign at every constituency, and I decided to start the campaign at home, and that is why I am with you today."

"I am your son and your husband, and therefore, I am asking for your support, so I can help you when I become the president of Ghana in 2025," he said.