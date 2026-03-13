As the world marked International Women’s Day, female debaters in Bor stepped onto the stage to discuss some of the most pressing political questions facing South Sudan: Can women lead better than men? Is federalism better than centralism? And is the country ready for elections?

The discussion, supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) brought together young women from six secondary schools to discuss governance, leadership and the future of democracy in the country.

For many of the participants, the event was more than a competition. It was a platform for young women to practice political leadership and challenge long-standing expectations that governance debates are the domain of men.

Do women lead differently? That was the crux of one of the motions spoken about: “this house believes that a woman can make a better President.”

Rather than taking a gendered approach, some participants argued that the real question lies in leadership styles and approaches.

Yar Alier Anyieth of Amazing Grace High School encouraged the audience to think about the qualities leaders bring to governance. Her arguments focused on how empathy, consensus-building and courage can shape leadership outcomes. According to her, women often bring collaborative approaches to decision making, which can strengthen governance.

“We women understand what is at stake when there is conflict. We often are most directly impacted by violence, such as for example the ongoing insecurity in Jonglei and other parts of South Sudan. This perspective makes us uniquely positioned to lead inclusively,” she stated.

The debate also highlighted how forums like this help prepare young women for future leadership roles in a country where women remain underrepresented in politics.

By speaking about complex national issues, students not only expressed their views but also built their confidence to participate in public decision-making.

This was particularly evident when it came to viewpoints about the systems of governance.

Ms. Achol Noah Panchol strongly supported federalism, arguing that decentralised governance can empower communities, especially women.

She explained that in a centralized systems, decision affecting women in remote areas are by national elites. According to her, federalism would bring decision-making closer to local communities. “Decentralising power creates opportunities for women to participate more effectively in leadership at the state, county and community level, and decisions would take into consideration the needs of the communities on the ground.”

Participants also noted that when governance structures are closer to communities, women have greater opportunities to influence policies that directly affect their lives. For many students, discussing federalism also connected to the broader constitutional debate taking place in South Sudan as the country continues its efforts to reform governance structures.

The final motion of the debate asked a crucial question: Is South Sudan ready for elections? This sparked intense discussion among participants.

Matelek Amer Kuol of St. Andrew High School argued that women could play a transformative role through ballot boxes, emphasizing that women make up a significant portion of voters and have the potential to shape the country’s political future. “Elections are an opportunity for women to influence governance,” she said, adding that women’s participation in voting and leadership strengthens democracy.

Another participant, Abuol Alier Leek argued that youth and women should play an active role in shaping a peaceful democratic transition.

However, the winning motion belonged to those who argued that that conditions for credible elections are still lacking. Their arguments focused on the need for stronger institutions, improved security and better preparations to ensure elections are transparent and inclusive.

Despite differing views, one message resonated throughout the event. Young women are increasingly engaging in discussions about governance and democracy.

Events like this organized with support from UNMISS are helping create spaces where young women can develop the skills and confidence needed to participate in public discourse.

For students who took part, the debate was not about winning arguments. It was about envisioning a future where women’s voices are no longer on the margins but at the center of national decision making.