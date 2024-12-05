As we conclude 2024, TikTok (www.TikTok.com) stands as a transformative platform for creators, reshaping the cultural, social, and economic landscapes of Africa. This year, TikTok wasn’t just a platform for trends and challenges—it became a powerhouse for cultural celebration, community building, and entrepreneurial success. From amplifying underrepresented voices to inspiring social change, TikTok empowered creators across Africa to share their stories, build thriving businesses, and foster connections beyond borders.

"Throughout 2024, TikTok continued to redefine how we discover, create, and connect through the shared language of video. From small businesses launching global brands to creators and artists at the forefront of cultural movements, TikTok is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural trends, and social impact. We celebrate our African community who have inspired and entertained us this year, and we remain committed to nurturing a positive and inclusive environment where everyone can bring joy, have a unique voice, and a chance to shine," said Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok.

Advocacy and Social Change: Breaking Barriers and Amplifying Voices

In 2024, TikTok proved that creativity could drive real-world change. Across the continent, creators used the platform to foster positive social impact and amplify marginalised voices:

Health and Wellbeing: Spreading Positivity, One Video at a Time

Dr Siyamak Saleh (@ doctor.siya: http://apo-opa.co/4iiWmxD), in partnership with the WHO, turned TikTok into a classroom for global health education, offering evidence-based reproductive health advice.

Dr Ann Mwongela (@ mindclaritycentre: http://apo-opa.co/3VnNCwr) provides valuable mental health insights, offering her followers a safe space to discuss life's challenges.

Dennis Ombachi (@ theroamingchef: http://apo-opa.co/3D0hxV2), a former Kenyan rugby star, used his culinary storytelling and mental health advocacy to inspire audiences worldwide. His partnership with Mtoto News, a child-focused NGO, amplified the voices of African youth.

Community Builders: Connecting People, One Video at a Time

Charity Ekezie (@ charityekezie: http://apo-opa.co/4iwYMca) demystified misconceptions about Africa, working with local NGOs to champion digital inclusion. TikTok's $25,000 donation to Paradigm Initiative underscored her influence.

Dan Corder (@ dancorder: http://apo-opa.co/3CZE1pb) has used his magnetic presence and sharp wit to encourage civic engagement. He used his platform during the South African elections to fight misinformation, and teach the masses how to spot fake news. The buzz around him got so big that he's now got his own show on eNCA.

Kantel Mdagliz and Manna Zoggo (@ wadaglizke: http://apo-opa.co/4ijJo2G), a Kenyan rap duo, created the viral anthem "Anguka Nayo," which united Kenyans and reached audiences across the world.

Education Pioneers: Learning Gets a TikTok Makeover

Priscilla Wanjiru Karanja (@ tr.cillah: http://apo-opa.co/4ietIxL) transformed education into a fun, interactive experience through her "#TeachersOnTikTok" approach, using trending song and dance and simplifying maths to make learning engaging for her students.

Roy Kanyi (@ roy.kanyi: http://apo-opa.co/4ihCavX) is a tech influencer and educationist, who uses his platform to simplify the tech world for everyday users. His reviews on gadgets and tech products have helped his audience make informed choices in an increasingly digital world.

Vicky Betran (@ productive_vee: http://apo-opa.co/3D0hyby) helps creators grow their online presence and monetise their content by offering editing tutorials and courses about how to monetise social media. Her educational content has become a valuable resource for aspiring content creators looking to turn their passion into profit.

While TikTok has been instrumental in fostering positive social change, it has also empowered countless individuals to turn their creative passions into thriving businesses.

Turning Passion into Sustainable Ventures

TikTok empowered African creators to turn their passions into sustainable businesses, showcasing the potential of digital entrepreneurship. The platform became a launchpad for small businesses and creative ventures:

Building Brands through TikTok: From Likes to Legacy

Emmanuel Madonsela (@ denhlax: http://apo-opa.co/3BbP8e8): From dancing in rural KZN to a spot in Gordo and Drake’s music video 'Healing', Denhlax, aka “The Don Madfunz,” made his mark by sharing his infectious dance moves on TikTok. This TikTok sensation turned his passion into a career and is now making waves in the global entertainment scene.

Sabelo Hadebe (@ sabelo_the_kreator: http://apo-opa.co/4iiWmO9) lost his job just before lockdown, but he didn't let that stop him. With a camera in hand and a TikTok account, he shared affordable lifestyle tips that turned his followers into loyal fans. Brands took notice, and now he's the go-to creator for all things budget-friendly.

Small Business Champions: TikTok Trailblazers

Jade Oliver ( @ afrolecia: http://apo-opa.co/4f5Mbtr ) and Jared Fynn (@ jaredfynnboidax: http://apo-opa.co/4fbd67m) exemplified what it means to be digital entrepreneurs, growing their businesses through TikTok and becoming celebrated SMB powerhouses.

Jared Fynn (@ jaredfynnboidax: http://apo-opa.co/4fbd67m) exemplified what it means to be digital entrepreneurs, growing their businesses through TikTok and becoming celebrated SMB powerhouses. Cherie Kihato (@ cheriekihato: http://apo-opa.co/4in32uI) expanded her business beyond East Africa, using TikTok as a tool to mentor other entrepreneurs whilst growing her own business in the process.

Tamia Nontsikelelo (@ tolthema: http://apo-opa.co/4ietIOh) transformed her TikTok success into a storefront business, growing her entrepreneurial footprint beyond her local community.

William Etombi (@ willy_kanga_: http://apo-opa.co/4ijJozI) built a successful animation business, inspiring others to follow suit and offering tutorials for those interested in the field.

Beyond just building businesses, TikTok has also played a crucial role in celebrating African culture—providing a stage for creators to share their unique narratives, traditions, and artistry with the world.

Cultural Storytelling: Creativity Across Borders

In 2024, TikTok became a stage for the vibrant cultural expressions of Africa, from traditional music to modern storytelling, bringing people together and sharing African narratives with a global audience:

Amplifying African Beats

Tyla Seethal ( @ tyla_: http://apo-opa.co/4iph7I7 ) is a South African superstar who broke global records with her hit single “Water.” She took TikTok by storm, and now, with a Grammy under her belt, she’s a global sensation, proving that TikTok is where stars are born.

Ayuni Nyapolo (@ mama_jabidii: http://apo-opa.co/4ine2s4) brought traditional music to the fore, turning her song "Miel Matin" into a viral TikTok challenge that united Kenyans and captivated global audiences.

Onesimus (@ onesimusmuzik1: http://apo-opa.co/4iiYW6K), from Malawi, represents East Africa on the global music scene, gaining international recognition and even a Grammy nomination for his hit song "Controller."

Zandile Nxumalo (@ ZeeNxumalo: http://apo-opa.co/4iodYrO) from Swaziland is an emerging Amapiano star, bringing cross-cultural collaboration to the music scene, resonating with audiences in South Africa and beyond

Telling Stories That Matter

Uduak Ekpo (@ ms_yudee: http://apo-opa.co/4f1R7zx) boldly celebrated Africa to the world, particularly during #AfricaDay. Through her authentic and engaging content, she showcased the richness of African culture, proudly representing the continent and challenging harmful stereotypes.

Hezron Asewe (@ godwinthenewsman: http://apo-opa.co/4in3adG) educated his audience on Kenyan traditions, creating a "living classroom" where heritage meets modern learning.

Nombulelo Fox (@ u_nombulelo: http://apo-opa.co/3D06QSq) isn't just sharing her love for film and TV; she's turning her reviews into a cultural phenomenon. Her TikTok feed is a go-to spot for fans of the latest series and movies, highlighting the growth of entertainment content on the platform.

Exploring and Showcasing Africa’s Beauty

Niyi Fagbemi (@ theniyifagbemi: http://apo-opa.co/3ZBkEM2) is a cinematographer, drone pilot, and filmmaker who uses TikTok to portray the splendour and rich heritage of Nigerian culture through stunning visuals.

Siphelele Sibiya (@ popi_sibiya: http://apo-opa.co/4f1RcmP) combines her passion for travel with purpose. On TikTok, she shares budget-friendly tips and travel hacks, proving that adventure is within reach for everyone. Alongside showcasing stunning destinations, she uses her platform to highlight social issues, blending exploration with meaningful impact.

Adam Sebastian Fempe (@ fempe: http://apo-opa.co/3ZDiMlN), a Tanzanian travel creator, conducts public interviews with tourists, offering a unique glimpse into Kenya's tourist hotspots.

Culinary Culture Served Hot

Rajaatu Muhammed Ibrahim (@ diaryofanortherncook: http://apo-opa.co/3ZArql8) and Ms Odoom (@ Thehotburner: http://apo-opa.co/4f1Rf1Z) brought African cuisine to the global stage, becoming popular #FoodTok figures.

Omoshalewa Ogunsemoyin (@ growwithzionn: http://apo-opa.co/4iph7YD) is the leader of the #SchoolLunch community, showcasing creative ways to make school lunches exciting, and inspiring others to rethink their lunchtime routines.

Owino Suzan (@ suehowino: http://apo-opa.co/4ine2IA) and Connie Nganga (@ .boina: http://apo-opa.co/4imYNiD) spotlights Kenyan culinary culture, highlighting both traditional and modern dishes that captivating food lovers worldwide.

Onezwa Mbola (@ onezwambola: http://apo-opa.co/4iiWnlb): Imagine a food lover who crafts her dishes with homegrown and foraged ingredients, all while showcasing the beauty of Willowvale, Eastern Cape. That's Onezwa! Her wholesome food content, featuring a blend of love, culture, and culinary skills, has captured the hearts of many on TikTok.

Redefining Sports Entertainment in Africa: From Locker Room to Livestream

In 2024 TikTok reimagined the way we experience sports - redefining how fans connect and engage with their favourite athletes, teams and leagues while also providing a forum for underrepresented voices. Broadcasters harnessed TikTok's power to reach wider audiences with innovative content that resonated globally. There was a 350% increase in #SportsOnTikTok posts compared to last year, a testament to TikTok's undeniable impact on the broader sports industry.

These creators used their platforms to build connections, inspire fans, and grow a sense of camaraderie within the sporting world.

Zero Brainer ( @ zerobrainer0: http://apo-opa.co/4f1leao ) , George Mokoena ( @ overthinkingfootball: http://apo-opa.co/3ZBMNm8 ) , and TAshley and Miguel Pregueiro ( @ themanchesterderby2.0: http://apo-opa.co/4ik2tSk ) produced content that united sports enthusiasts across Africa, covering everything from game predictions to viral challenges.

James Ndege (@ boxtoboxregista: http://apo-opa.co/3ZH7ays) gained a loyal community of sports fans by providing up-to-the-minute football highlights, ensuring no one missed a beat.

Dennis Cofie (@ ourafricanfootball: http://apo-opa.co/3ZDiMCj), who also plays a role as one of TikTok Africa's Safety Advisory Council members, has redefined sports entertainment on TikTok, offering fans a new way to connect with their favourite football teams and players.

StoneAvenue (@ stoneavenuee: http://apo-opa.co/4ihCbA1) transitioned from TikTok to being featured on television, becoming a prominent figure in sports analysis.

Looking Ahead: The Journey Doesn’t End Here

TikTok in 2024 was about more than just scrolling for fun—it was about making a difference, sharing stories, and lifting voices. From helping small businesses thrive to amplifying changemakers and sparking cultural movements, TikTok has become a platform where creativity, community, and connection collide. As Africa celebrates its Year on TikTok, the path forward is full of promise: 2025 will bring even greater inspiration, laughter, and impact, and the community is just getting started.

Year on TikTok 2024 Methodology

Year on TikTok 2024 is based on research comprising in-app and third-party insights focused on TikTok's social, economic, and cultural impact, conducted from January to November 2024.

