Wave Mobile Money (www.Wave.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Yasmina Ndella Bileoma as Regional Director of Public Relations. With over 15 years of experience in public relations and strategic communications, Yasmina has established herself as a leader in her field. Her passion for technology and fintech, combined with her deep understanding of African media ecosystems, makes her a strategic asset in strengthening Wave Mobile Money’s visibility.

Before joining Wave Mobile Money, Yasmina served as Director of Strategic Communication at APO Group, the leading pan-African communications consultancy. She was also the Head of Communications for the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), a visionary program launched by former U.S. President Barack Obama and supported by USAID, the Mastercard Foundation, and Microsoft. In this role, Yasmina designed and implemented innovative communication strategies across 16 Francophone and Lusophone sub-Saharan African countries. Additionally, she has collaborated with prestigious organizations such as Motorola, Ecobank, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and Power Africa.

In her new role at Wave Mobile Money, Yasmina will focus on strengthening brand awareness in the company’s growing markets, deepening relationships with key stakeholders, and addressing the challenges of the fast-evolving fintech industry.

Yasmina Ndella Bileoma stated: "Joining Wave Mobile Money is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a technological and social revolution in Africa. This role allows me to combine my passion for communication and technology with my commitment to impactful and sustainable initiatives on the continent. I am particularly honored to join a company that not only redefines financial inclusion but also upholds strong values of diversity by empowering African women in leadership roles."

Coura Tine Sène, Regional and Public Affairs Director at Wave Mobile Money, welcomed Yasmina’s appointment, stating: "Yasmina perfectly embodies the values of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity at the heart of Wave Mobile Money. Her expertise in communication, combined with her deep understanding of regional dynamics, will be a key driver in accelerating our mission: making financial services accessible to all and building an inclusive financial future for the continent."

As the first unicorn in Francophone Africa, Wave Mobile Money is redefining mobile financial services by providing simple, accessible, and affordable solutions to millions of Africans. Yasmina Bileoma’s appointment reflects Wave’s commitment to attracting top talent to strengthen its leadership and continue transforming Africa’s financial landscape.

Contact Presse:

Serigne Falilou CISSE

Public Relations&Press Manager

Wave Mobile Money - Senegal

falilou.cisse@wave.com

+221 77 484 98 87

About Wave Mobile Money:

Wave Mobile Money is on a mission to make Africa the first cashless continent by providing radically inclusive and highly affordable financial services to millions of users across the continent. We develop cost-effective solutions that enable customers to save, transfer, and borrow money, helping them achieve their dreams. We are proud to always put our customers first.

Visit our website www.Wave.com to learn more about Wave Mobile Money.