By Mtchera Johannes Chirwa, Director for Water Development and Sanitation, and Anthony Nyong, Director for Climate Change and Green Growth, African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org).

Each year, World Water Day highlights the pressing challenges surrounding global water resources and the actions needed to address them. Nowhere is this more critical than in Africa, where nearly 1.4 billion people live, a number expected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2050. On the continent, approximately 411 million people – almost one-third of the total population – lacked basic drinking water services as of 2020. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, about 387 million people struggle daily without access to safe water.

Africa is home to vital natural water towers, including mountains and glaciers that play a key role in water security and climate resilience. However, these resources are under serious threat. Glaciers in the Rwenzori Mountains, Mount Kenya, the Virunga Mountains, and Mount Kilimanjaro are shrinking at an alarming rate and are expected to vanish entirely by 2050, jeopardizing water supplies for millions of people. On this World Water Day, the urgency to protect what remains and to collaborate on securing water resources for future generations has never been greater.

Water is fundamental to Africa’s socioeconomic development. The International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa estimates that Sub-Saharan Africa loses 5% of its GDP annually – equivalent to $170 billion per year – due to poor water infrastructure. Yet, investing in water security offers enormous returns. According to the African Union, every dollar invested in water and sanitation generates at least seven dollars in benefits across health, education, food security, and environmental protection.

Climate change amplifies water scarcity, disrupting hydrological cycles, altering rainfall patterns, and reducing water availability for crops, livestock, and pasture. This directly threatens food and nutritional security across the continent. Addressing these challenges requires both practical solutions and strong policy frameworks. Integrated water management plans focused on river basins and catchments are essential for optimizing water use, while investing in resilient infrastructure ensures reliable access, particularly in regions prone to floods and droughts. Water-saving practices, such as rainwater harvesting and wastewater reuse, can help maximize available resources. Restoring natural ecosystems, including riverbanks and wetlands, plays a crucial role in safeguarding water sources. Nature-based solutions, such as afforestation and ecosystem restoration, are equally important in strengthening water resilience and helping landscapes adapt to climate change.

Policy measures must complement these practical interventions. Strengthening water management laws and regulations is crucial for long-term success. Establishing and training local water management committees enhances coordination and decision-making, while improved weather monitoring and early warning systems help communities prepare for and respond to climate shocks more effectively.

The African Development Bank has placed water security and climate resilience at the center of its Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2033) (apo-opa.co/420gbm3), aligning with the Africa Water Vision 2025 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Recognizing that water security is a cornerstone of progress across all sectors, the Bank invests approximately $2.8 billion annually to build resilience.

To further accelerate climate action, it has established the Climate Action Window (apo-opa.co/4iSKTEr) under the African Development Fund, aiming to mobilize between $4 billion and $8 billion for climate-focused initiatives. Seventy-five percent of these funds are allocated to climate adaptation, with significant investments dedicated to water infrastructure. During the first call for proposals in December 2023, nine water-focused projects, totaling approximately $72 million, were selected to enhance investment in water infrastructure and sanitation. An additional 12 projects, amounting to $98 million, address multiple sectors, including water access for agriculture, improving the resilience of water systems, and strengthening climate information and early warning systems.

Currently, the Bank manages 121 active water operations, including six multinational and regional projects valued at approximately $6 billion – all are based on climate-informed designs. The African Water Facility (www.AfricanWaterFacility.org), hosted and managed by the African Development Bank, also plays a pivotal role in ensuring that water sector projects are designed with sustainability and climate resilience in mind. In Kenya, the Bank-funded Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program (apo-opa.co/4kYg0Ao) has significantly improved access to water supply across 19 towns, while wastewater management services have been expanded in 17 towns, benefitting more than three million people. The program incorporates solar energy to reduce water production and distribution costs. The Othaya Sewerage Wastewater Treatment Project, as part of this initiative, promotes waste reuse for energy and agriculture through the production of cooking briquettes and organic fertilizer.

In Ethiopia and South Sudan, the Bank’s Climate Proof Water for Food Project is designed to enhance adaptation and resilience for approximately 211,000 people in Ethiopia’s Gambella region and South Sudan’s Unity State. This initiative includes the construction and rehabilitation of four solar-powered water supply systems and integrated flood management measures to support the transition to climate-smart agriculture.

Tackling Africa’s water security and climate challenges requires strategic planning, investment in resilient infrastructure, and policies that integrate climate adaptation into water management frameworks. The African Development Bank’s ongoing initiatives demonstrate that placing water at the heart of climate action – by investing in resilient infrastructure, restoring ecosystems, and strengthening governance – is crucial in mitigating the impact of climate change and preserving the continent’s water resources for future generations.