As part of the yearlong celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO) and commemorate the 2023 World Health Day, staff members at the Uganda Country Office organised a charity drive to support vulnerable children and bring smiles to at least 75 faces.

The drive targeted two charity homes (Esseza Foundation and Katalemwa Cheshire Home Uganda) caring for and rehabilitating orphans and vulnerable children to benefit from assorted care packages that included foodstuffs, personal care items, household items and toys, for the children and their care givers.

“I thank members of staff for the good will and generosity in form of the cash and in-kind donations. Let us continue with such initiatives beyond the WHO 75 commemoration,” said Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, WHO Country Representative.

The Esseza Foundation, located in Gayaza, Kampala takes care of vulnerable children living with Cancer. The Foundation was started by Anne Katuregye also known as Jjaja (Grandmother) Esseza, when she took on the personal care of a young child with a face tumor and supported the child in several operations to have the tumor removed. More than fifteen years since the first child, JJaja Esseza’s home has received over 100 children, but she depends on donations and goodwill to meet the children’s basic needs including medical treatment. The children and JJaja Esseza were elated by the care packages and the personal visits by WHO Country Office staff members.

Peace Natawo, one of the beneficiaries from Jjaja Esseza’s home said, “I thank World Health Organization for the food items and clothes. I have been putting on old clothes, but I will put on new ones.”

Katalemwa Cheshire Home for Rehabilitation Services is a disability-focused Non-Governmental Organisation providing rehabilitation services to children and young persons with disabilities. The Home provides medical care, social economic support, and fabrication of orthopedic appliances.