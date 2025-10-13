The newly appointed WHO Representative to Tanzania, Dr. Alex Ntale Gasasira, has officially presented his credentials to Hon. Ambassador Cosato Chumi, MP, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

During the ceremony, Dr. Gasasira conveyed warm greetings from WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Africa, Prof. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, to the Government and people of Tanzania. He commended the country’s remarkable progress across various sectors, particularly in health, and reaffirmed WHO’s strong commitment to continue supporting the Government of Tanzania in advancing national health priorities and achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It is a great honour to serve in Tanzania at this important moment for global and national health,” said Dr. Gasasira. “WHO remains steadfast in its partnership with the Government of Tanzania to strengthen health systems, improve service delivery, and ensure every person enjoys the highest attainable standard of health.”

Hon. Ambassador Cosato Chumi, on behalf of the Government of Tanzania, expressed appreciation for WHO’s longstanding support to the country—especially in strengthening health systems, building capacity, and enhancing emergency preparedness and response. He reiterated “the Government’s commitment to further deepening collaboration with WHO to improve health outcomes and ensure resilience against future health emergencies”.

The meeting concluded with both parties underscoring the importance of continued strategic engagement and coordination between WHO and the Government of Tanzania to ensure that cooperation remains aligned with national priorities, evidence-based, and impactful for communities across the country.

In attendance were senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and the WHO Country Office in Tanzania.