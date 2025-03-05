The Tanzanian Ministry of Health, with technical and financial support from the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and UNICEF, equipped over 600 community health workers (CHW) with hands-on skills to enhance local capacities in addressing the ongoing Marburg response efforts.

The training focused on key areas like community engagement, contact tracing, alert management, infection prevention and control (IPC), water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), self-care, and psychological first aid. These skills are essential for improving the early detection of Marburg cases and preventing further spread within communities.

Mariam Matabalo, a community health worker from Ruziba health facility, expressed her appreciation for the training, especially in areas related to effective communication with the public. ‘Since the Marburg outbreak was declared in my village, many people have had questions about how the virus spreads. But with the skills I’ve gained from this training, I feel more confident in addressing these concerns and providing accurate information to my community,’” she said.

Dr. Ona Machangu, the Assistant Director of Health Promotion, praised the collaborative efforts of WHO, UNICEF, and Africa CDC in creating a unified training package and ensuring that CHWs were actively involved in the response efforts. ‘Harmonizing the training and actively engaging community health workers is one of the best practices that strengthens the overall response. We are very grateful for the support from our partners to make this happen,’ he said.

WHO has played a pivotal role in coordinating these efforts, working alongside local health authorities and partners to ensure that the training is not only well-executed but also effective in bolstering local health systems.

Dr. Faraja Msemwa, the Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) lead, reaffirmed WHO's commitment to supporting Tanzania's health system, ensuring that the country is better equipped for potential health emergencies in the future. ‘WHO is refocusing its resources to enhance health systems for a more effective response to potential health emergencies.

This community-based approach highlights the importance of local involvement in managing public health crises. Through strengthened community resilience and the active participation of community health workers, Tanzania is improving its ability to prevent, detect, and manage the Marburg outbreak, while also preparing for future health threats.