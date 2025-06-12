World Football Summit (WFS) (www.WorldFootballSummit.com) concluded its second Mexican edition yesterday in Monterrey, bringing together over 1,700 football industry leaders, executives, and pioneers from 40 countries to explore the extraordinary opportunities shaping the future of football in Latin America and North America. The summit's timing was particularly significant, taking place exactly one year before the inauguration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The two-day summit, held June 9-10 at Pabellón M, positioned Monterrey as a central hub for football business conversations in the Americas, particularly as the region prepares for the transformative impact of the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Strategic Timing for Regional Transformation

WFS Monterrey addressed the pivotal moment the football industry faces in the America’s, with the 2026 World Cup promising a $5 billion economic impact and unprecedented infrastructure development across the region. The summit explored how Mexico's football industry, projected to reach $1.044 billion by 2029, can leverage this momentum alongside the booming Latin American sponsorship market valued at $745 million across Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, to name a few of its major markets.

"Exactly one year before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Monterrey has proven itself as the epicenter of the most important conversations about the future of football in the Americas," said Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Managing Director of World Football Summit. "The incredible response we received, with over 1,700 industry leaders from 40 countries participating, demonstrates that this event has become fundamental to understanding where the global football industry is heading. The decisions and partnerships forged here will directly influence how the sport develops across the region as we approach this historic World Cup."

World-Class Speaker Lineup Drives Strategic Discussions

The summit featured an exceptional lineup of industry leaders, including:

Davor Šuker , Croatian football legend

, Croatian football legend Jurgen Mainka , Chief Tournament Officer Mexico, FWC26

, Chief Tournament Officer Mexico, FWC26 Mauricio Culebro , President of TIGRES UANL

, President of TIGRES UANL Pedro Esquivel , President at Club de Futbol Monterrey (Rayados)

, President at Club de Futbol Monterrey (Rayados) Hector Gonzalez , Chief Operating Officer at Club América

, Chief Operating Officer at Club América Alejandro Hutt , Host City Manager at FWC26 Monterrey

, Host City Manager at FWC26 Monterrey Arturo Pérez , President at Toluca

, President at Toluca Olek Loewenstein , Global President of Sports at Televisa Univision

, Global President of Sports at Televisa Univision Isabella Echeverri , Board Member at Common Goal USA

, Board Member at Common Goal USA Iñigo Riestra , General Secretary at the Mexican Football Federation

, General Secretary at the Mexican Football Federation Héctor Herrera , Mexican Football Player

, Mexican Football Player Mariana Gutiérrez, President of Liga MX Femenil

President of Liga MX Femenil Grace Ahrens , Executive Director, Women in Soccer

, Executive Director, Women in Soccer Fernando Palomo, Host at ESPN

Furthermore, the support of the Mexican political ecosystem was made evident through the participation of top tier representatives, including:

Samuel García - Constitutional Governor of the State of Nuevo León

- Constitutional Governor of the State of Nuevo León Rommel Pacheco - Minister of Sports of the Mexican Government

- Minister of Sports of the Mexican Government Melody Falcó - General Manager at Instituto Estatal de Cultura Física y Deporte

- General Manager at Instituto Estatal de Cultura Física y Deporte Martha Herrera - Secretary of Equality and Inclusion for Nuevo León

- Secretary of Equality and Inclusion for Nuevo León Maricarmen Martinez - Secretary of Tourism State of Nuevo León

- Secretary of Tourism State of Nuevo León Melissa Segura - Secretary of Culture State of Nuevo León

Recognizing Regional Excellence Through WFS Honors

A highlight of the summit was the WFS Honors ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions to football development across six categories:

WFS Honor for Leading Women in Sport - Mariana Gutiérrez

Honor for Transformative Partnerships Shaping the Future of Sport - Club Tigres UANL&DC Comics

Honor for Local Grassroots Strategy to Develop Sport - Club de Fútbol Monterrey

Honor for Outstanding Leadership in Sport - Don Valentín Diez Morodo, Deportivo Toluca FC

Honor for Social&Community Impact Through Sport - Blue Women, Pink Men

WFS Honor for Legacy&Greatness - Davor Šuker

Strategic Partnerships and Regional Collaboration

The event, co-organized with Soccer Media Solutions, showcased strong institutional and commercial support, with key participation from the Government of Nuevo León, FWC 26 Monterrey, Mexican Football Federation, UN Tourism, and LALIGA. Strategic commercial partners included OCV Monterrey (Monterrey Convention and Visitors Bureau), PM SHOP, Caliente MX, Codetur, and Senn Ferrero, with 25 companies exhibiting their products and services at the event.

Building on Mexico's Growing Football Business Ecosystem

WFS Monterrey builds on the success of the inaugural Mexican edition held in Mexico City in June 2024, demonstrating the country's rapidly expanding role in global football business. The summit addressed critical topics including private equity investment growth, women's football development, local talent academy programs, fan engagement through technology and data analytics, and cross-border collaboration opportunities.

Key Focus Areas Explored:

Maximizing the 2026 World Cup's economic impact and infrastructure legacy

Private equity's growing interest in Latin American football

Women's football development and commercial potential

Multi-club ownership models and governance challenges

Broadcasting rights strategy in the digital age

Sustainable practices and long-term sport legacy

Technology integration and fan engagement innovation

Looking Forward

The success of WFS Monterrey reinforces Mexico's position as a bridge between North and South American football markets, with Monterrey emerging as a key strategic location for industry development. The summit's outcomes will contribute to shaping investment, development, and collaboration strategies across the Americas as the region prepares for its starring role in the 2026 World Cup.

WFS continues its global expansion with upcoming events in Hong Kong (September 3-4), Madrid (October 15-16), and Riyadh (December 10-11), further cementing its position as the world's premier football business platform.

