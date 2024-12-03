Thousands of global football industry leaders gather in Riyadh in the largest football industry event ever seen in the region.

The Summit, in alignment with Vision 2030, aims to define a new vision for football on the global scene and establish itself as a key pillar in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s society, culture, and economy.

World Football Summit Asia 2024 (WFS Asia 24) (Asia.WorldFootballSummit.com), launched today at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, gathering thousands of industry leaders, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia's rising influence in global football. The Summit, thanks to its partnership with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Saudi Pro League, represents a crucial step toward Vision 2030's ambitious goal of increasing the sports sector's contribution to 2.5-3% of The KSA’s national GDP.

The opening day witnessed dynamic discussions and networking sessions featuring some of football's most influential voices, including His Excellency Bader Alkadi (Ministry of Sports), Omar Mugharbel (Saudi Pro League), Her Royal Highness Princess Reem Abdullah, Monika Staab (SAFF), Esteve Calzada (Al-Hilal), Guido Feinga (Al-Nassr) or legends like Arda Turan or Vitor Baia.

HE Mr. Bader Alkadi, beautifully set the tone of the event:

"Sport is a common language we all share. The reason we are investing in sports is to improve the lives of our people. Through sport, as a nation, we are living happier, longer, more active lives while also connecting the world."

The event has attracted participation from major football rights holders, including UEFA, LALIGA, Serie A, and prestigious clubs such as Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Juventus, AC Milan, FC Internazionale, Paris Saint Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United.

The program addressed crucial themes aligned with Vision 2030:

The role football and sport will play in redefining the economy of The KSA

Saudi Arabia's ambition is to become a leading football hub and host the best FIFA World Cup in 2034

The impact of technology across performance and fan engagement

Sustainable development initiatives in football infrastructure

Women's football development programs and commitments

Youth development frameworks and best practices

The role of Sports in driving tourism initiatives

WFS introduced never-seen before-stage layouts and recorded episodes of the World Football Summit podcast in front of a live audience.

Omar Mugharbel, from the SPL, one of the leagues disrupting the football industry most, shared the pillars they focus on: "We have four pillars to improve the league: financial governance, expertise for player acquisition, fan engagement, and marketing."

Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, also recognized the potential of the KSA's football ecosystem: "There is great opportunity in Saudi Arabia. Nobody can deny their ambition to be a key stakeholder in the global sports industry."

While speaking about women's football, another key topic of the program, HRH Princess Reem Abdullah, defended the need to invest in the sport: "Saudi women want to improve, learn and grow. With the right training and infrastructures, the quality can only improve."

The overall sentiment was marked by the willingness of attendees to share sports business knowledge among them.

Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Director at World Football Summit, expressed his enthusiasm: "Today marks a game-changing moment for football in the Middle East and the world. The unprecedented gathering of all these industry leaders in Riyadh demonstrates not only the kingdom's growing influence in global football but also its commitment to transforming the sports sector into a key economic driver. The energy and engagement we've witnessed today confirm that the future of football is being shaped right here as we speak."

Representatives from global brands, including Turkish Airlines, Nike, PepsiCo, Meltwater, TikTok, Deloitte, Roland Berger, PwC, The FBA, Radisson Hotel Group, ATOS, and leading Saudi businesses such as MACE, SMC, SCAI, SELA, and The PIF are actively participating in the discussions, bringing diverse perspectives to the future of football business.

The event officially began on December 1st with an exclusive Welcome Reception Dinner hosted by Radisson Hotel Group, setting the stage for two days of intensive networking and knowledge sharing. The summit also features specialized sessions designed to facilitate meaningful connections among industry professionals, such as the Female Leaders in Football gathering.

The summit will culminate with the prestigious Diriyah WFS Honors on December 3rd, celebrating excellence, impact, and innovation in the football industry.

This gathering in Riyadh is proving to be more than just an event with panels; it's a catalyst for transformative partnerships and initiatives that will shape football's future landscape, particularly in fostering Saudi-based business opportunities and regional growth.

Marian Otamendi, CEO of World Football Summit, reflected: “We have the strong belief the global football industry needs to be more inclusive, professional, and sustainable. It is encouraging to see top-tier decision-makers in football meet here at WFS in Riyadh sharing the same enthusiasm for making it happen. Our event has proven to be an important step in that direction.”

For more information on WFS Asia 2024, visit Asia.WorldFootballSummit.com

For press accreditation and media inquiries, please contact:

Jaime Dominguez

Communications Director, World Football Summit

press@worldfootballsummit.com

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is the premier platform for the football industry, hosting events that bring together the most influential professionals in the sport to address its most pressing issues and generate business opportunities.